While the past year may have included more incidents of racial strife than any in decades, local civil rights leaders agree little has changed about their approach to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
The Rev. Timothy Stallings said the focus of Monday’s community observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Elizabeth City will be “unity in the community.”
“These are the United States, not red states or blue states,” Stallings said.
He said he is especially interested in seeing the church come together in spite of differences in racial background. It’s regrettable that Sunday morning is the most segregated time in American life, he said.
Citing 2 Chronicles 7:14, Stallings said he and other leaders of Monday’s annual Martin Luther King March that begins at 10 a.m. believe in prayer.
“We believe in praying and working together in the community,” Stallings said. “Our thoughts are going to be based on ‘unity in the community.’”
Stallings said King set an example of nonviolence that today’s leaders should continue to follow.
“We need more meeting and communicating,” Stallings said. “We need to come together and communicate and talk as a grassroots community.”
Stallings said people have been hurt during the past year as they have throughout history, but he does not want to blame anyone for being responsible for it.
“I don’t want to throw stones at anyone with my words because once you have said something it’s out there and you can’t take it back,” Stallings said.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and 3rd vice president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP, said unity requires justice and equal opportunity.
“Once the playing field is level, that’s what brings about unity,” Rivers said. “What brings about unity is fair play. It’s equal opportunity.”
In 2020 many things came to light regarding discrimination in the criminal justice system, Rivers said.
“Things that African-Americans and other minorities have always known have come to the light,” he said. “It’s about equal justice under the law. It’s not just about policing but also about inequality in the justice system. All of these things are coming to light. And now that all of these things are on the table we have to put democracy into action.”
Rivers said the NAACP is focused on forward-looking action, recalling the late John Lewis’ insistence that “each generation must do its part.”
Martin Luther King also called for “vigorous and positive action,” Rivers said.
“Democracy is not a state, it is an act,” he said.
This will be a redistricting year and the NAACP will be insisting on fair voting maps, he said.
“We have to have a positive outlook moving forward,” Rivers said.
Rivers said the NAACP will continue to push for strong voter turnout. He noted that King emphasized voting rights and the importance of voting.
Federal voting rights protections need to be restored and strengthened, he said.
“One of the things that’s going to be a priority focus in 2021 is ensuring that persons continue to understand that their vote matters,” Rivers said.
Local elections are important because they affect policy-related areas such as affordable housing, public utilities and local law enforcement, he said.
“Local officials have influence on policies that affect our lives locally,” Rivers said.