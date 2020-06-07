Local community leaders see the current spotlight on police killings of people of color as an opportunity for lasting change.
Bishop Ernest Sutton of Elizabeth City said Friday there have been protests many times before but something feels different this time. The current moment presents an opportunity for people of all races and backgrounds to talk to each other rather than at each other — a conversation that will be for the good of the whole nation, he said.
“I believe the George Floyd moment is giving us an opportunity to help remedy some of the things that have long needed to be remedied,” Sutton said. “We need to seize the opportunity.”
Sutton was referring to Floyd, the Minnesota resident who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. A video showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck has sparked outrage around the world and nine consecutive days of protests in American cities.
Sutton noted he spent 40 years in law enforcement and corrections, and his experience shows him that most law enforcement officers enter the profession because they want to do good. He said he believes 90 percent of officers are good but get lumped in with the 10 percent or so who are bad.
Changes are needed in law enforcement and in all of America’s systems, he said. The 10 percent of law enforcement officers who are bad officers taint the whole system of justice, Sutton said.
Denauvo Robinson also sees a moment of change at hand.
“I think that this is a perfect kind of storm happening,” Robinson said, noting people are outrage not just by Floyd’s death but those of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor as well.
Arbery was the black man shot to death by two white men in Georgia while he was jogging in February. Taylor was the African-American woman shot to death by local police in her Louisville, Ky. apartment in March.
“It really goes larger than race,” Robinson said. “It is about injustice to human beings. While all of those folks are black, those are things that could happen to others.”
It’s necessary to look at policing, work to eradicate structural racism and unite around social justice and equality for all people, he said.
“I find myself being very sad at what’s going on,” Robinson said.
Most protesters are doing a good job of peaceful protesting, he said, adding he wants people to be safe both from policy brutality and from the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“It’s just a hard time right now,” Robinson said. “But the glimmer of hope that I see is with our younger generation, our 20-somethings, our 30-somethings, that have a different outlook on unity, a different outlook on race. I’m looking for that generation to take us further.”
Looking at the younger generation, Robinson said he sees “a difference in terms of respect for all people and understanding that we are all God’s children.”
Robinson said he is seeing an outpouring of support from across the world for a movement that is not only younger than ever before but also worldwide in a way that is new.
Technology is making a difference as there is now worldwide communication in almost real time, he said.
Community policing is a helpful step in addressing some of the concerns around policing, he said.
“I appreciate and support (Elizabeth City police) Chief (Eddie) Buffaloe who has continued to expand the community policing in our community,” Robinson said. “The more the police know about the people that they are serving, and the people being served know from a personal and human perspective the police, I think things can begin to change. I see that with our ;olice department and our sheriff’s department.”
Dr. Kurt Hunsberger also mentioned the importance of community policing. Police need to have positive interactions with people in the community, not just when responding to a call, he said.
“I think that’s really important,” Hunsberger said, adding he believes local police have made some good progress in that regard.
Another thing that can help is to have strict guidelines on what the police can legally and safely do, he said.
Hunsberger said there needs to be reform in the criminal justice system, including reform in sentencing.
Robinson, who is chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, said schools also need to do a better job of educating youth about various strands of history in the country and speaking truth about the nation’s history.
“It is our history but it does not have to be our future,” Robinson said. “But I think that it’s important that people know our story. I think it just comes down to us needing to eradicate structural racism.”
The steps include admitting what has taken place and then entering into a reconciliation stage, he said.
“The structural racism in this country permeates all of our structures,” Robinson said.
While racism certainly affects the justice system it also affects churches, educational institutions and business, he said.
Racism must give way to equality and justice, Robinson said.
“The privilege that some groups of people think that they should have over other groups has got to stop,” he said.