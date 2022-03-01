Donna Schultz will be easy to spot among the almost 1,000 runners who will be competing in the first in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Saturday in Elizabeth City.
Schultz will be carrying a large American flag and handing out 13 Dunkin gifts cards, one for each of the 13.1 miles in the half marathon in which she’s competing.
The Coast Guard Marathon features the half marathon and marathon on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. A 5K race will be held downtown on Friday at 4:45 p.m. The event is expected to attract around 1,800 runners and several thousand more spectators to Elizabeth City this weekend.
Schultz is part of Team Joy, a group of people running the half marathon in memory of “Coastie” Caroline Schollaert.
Schollaert, 26, was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, and assigned to perform heavy maintenance for the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron. In August 2021, she was shot and killed while confronting a thief trying to break into her car outside her home in Jacksonville.
Tyree Parker, then 22, was arrested a week later and has been charged by Florida authorities with second-degree murder.
“Such a tragedy,” Schultz said.
Schultz has been running with the American flag in honor of both fallen and living heroes for the last four years. She has run approximately 100 races, ranging from 5Ks to half marathons so far.
But Saturday’s race will have a bit more meaning for Schultz.
Schultz is from Powhatan, Virginia, a town of around 350 people some 30 miles west of Richmond. Powhatan is also where Schollaert was from.
Schultz, holding her American flag, was one of hundreds of people who lined the streets of Powhatan when Schollaert was brought home for the final time.
“I drive past where Caroline is buried on my way to and from work each day and I always look over at her grave site,” Schultz said. “I’ve visited several times to draw strength from her legacy.”
Schollaert was born in September and a month after her murder Schultz, 57, ran a birthday tribute race in her honor. Schultz met Schollaert’s parents, Pat and Maggie, after that race.
“It turns out that Maggie and I had been in the Goochland-Powhatan Master Gardener class together back in 2000,” Schultz said. “We’ve been out to lunch several times since then and are kindling up a great friendship.”
Schultz then approached the Schollaerts about forming a team to run in their daughter’s memory at the Coast Guard Marathon. She asked the couple what the team should be named.
“(Maggie) immediately said Team Joy,” Schultz said. “Caroline’s middle name is Joy and there was no hesitation at all.”
Team Joy will have eight people running this weekend in the Coast Guard Marathon in the city and four more running virtually. Fellow runners and Powhatan residents Mary Walton and Karen DiNardi will join Schultz on the drive to Elizabeth City on Friday.
“We’ve been training together as a team and will run as a team,” Schultz said. “I was told (Caroline) loved challenges and met them head on, so that is what Team Joy will try to do.”
Schultz’s training regimen includes solid runs three or four days a week of four to six miles. She has only been running races for 12 years.
“I’m stepping back a little this year due to injuries and am doing more weight training,” Schultz said.
Schultz, Walton and DiNardi have already made plans to do some non-race activities before heading home Sunday.
“I’ve been told the doughnuts at Southern Maid are a must,” Schultz said. “Depending upon schedules, I may try to get over to the coast just a bit.”
Schultz’s running schedule after the Coast Guard Marathon is a full one. Her goal for 2022 is to do a “birthday 5K run” for each of the 45 deputies of the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. She has completed six so far.
“Each deputy is getting a birthday gift bag with a Thin Blue Line stick flag, wristband, stickers, candy, gift card and a handwritten note,” Schultz said.
A picture of Schultz holding the American flag is also included in the gift bag.