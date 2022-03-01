The League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina will celebrate next week’s International Women’s Day by hosting a wine-tasting event at 2 Souls Wine Bar in Elizabeth City.
The event, which requires a ticket, will be held March 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 512 E. Main Street. Tickets for the event are sold out, a League official said.
The event will feature wines from vineyards their are either owned or operated by women. Attendees with taste three wines, and receive a full glass of their favorite. Appetizers will also be served.
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown will also provide remarks at the event. Attendees will be eligible to win door prizes donated by League members and businesses in Elizabeth City.
According to the League, “International Women’s Day provides a key moment to recognize women’s achievements and elevate their status within the workplace and community. First occurring in 1911, International Women’s Day globally celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world.”
The League said its celebration of International Women’s Day supports its “nonpartisan goals to encourage informed and active participation in government, work to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influence public policy through education and advocacy.”