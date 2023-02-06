Senior Dylan Burke named his proposed business “Santiago’s Bait, Tackle & More” after reading Ernest Hemingway’s novel, “The Old Man and the Sea.”
Burke, 17, was among the hundreds of NEAAAT students at all grade levels who presented class projects during the second night of the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies’ eighth annual Exposition of Student Learning at the school on Thursday. Roughly 4,000 parents, residents and other guests attended the two sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
Burke’s project was part of his English 4 class at NEAAAT which required students to read a novel and then create a business that incorporated aspects of what they read.
Hemingway’s classic novel "The Old Man and the Sea," is about a Cuban fisherman named Santiago who wages a battle with a monster-sized marlin.
Burke, who enjoys fishing, said in addition to naming his business, he also had to research the legal aspects of starting a business and had to scout a location where he would open it. He said that after graduating NEAAAT he plans to attend College of The Albemarle and later transfer to a university to study business.
Sophomore Elliana J. Sexton is a member of the school’s competitive robot team and based her project on the team’s accomplishments.
“We’re hoping to make at least the states this year,” she said of Team 7715.
Sexton said the purpose of her project was to show the community how she and her fellow students enjoy learning about robots at NEAAAT.
“I just wanted to show how fun it is,” she said. “A lot of people think it’s boring, that we sit around and make robots — and we do, but it’s fun.”
Eighth-graders Lauren Otts and Joelle Hegge were the finalists in their world history class’s debate assignment. For their projects, they gave presentations of the research they put into preparing for the debates.
The debate challenged students to pick a form of world government and argue which was the best. The choices weren't easy: they included the dictatorship in North Korea, the Taliban theocracy in Afghanistan, and the governments of Communist China, the Roman Empire, ancient Israel and Nazi Germany. Hegge was selected overall debate winner for her argument for Nazi Germany. Otts, who argued for ancient Israel, was selected runner-up.
Hegge said that to help prepare for the debate she watched documentaries about Nazi Germany and learned more about the Holocaust. She said the debate topic made her uncomfortable, but she decided to stick with the challenge.
Students in an Aviation 2 class presented their projects, which required them to research civilian or military aircraft constructed during any 10-year period from World War II to the present.
Senior Barrett Jones, 18, and sophomore Jonah Fredericks, 15, both chose aircraft of the 1980s.
“So, we chose the '80s through the '90s,” Fredericks said.
Jones said he is a big fan of actor Tom Cruise’s 1986 smash hit movie “Top Gun” and its sequel, released last year, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
“They’re both in my top 5 for favorite movies,” he said.
Because the U.S. Navy’s Grumman F-14 “Tomcat” is the featured airplane in the original "Top Gun," Jones and Fredericks wanted to include it in their project. But they couldn’t because that aircraft was introduced in the early 1970s.
Learning about the engineering aspect of aircraft construction was a challenge, Fredericks said.
“Everything has to be down to the decimal,” he said.
“We definitely learned how much goes into making one of these aircraft,” Jones said.
Sophomore Ashley Rowe, 16, also presented her Aviation 2 class project.
Rowe chose the 1960s and centered her presentation on the U.S. Navy’s LTV-A7 Corsair attack aircraft. She said while completing her project she learned about Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet cosmonaut who in April 1961 became the first human to travel into space.
Rowe said she hopes for a career in international mission work but said earning her pilot license would be useful because it would it allow her to fly vital supplies to missionaries in the field.
Kyleigh Raasio, 18, who hopes to one day be a social worker, based her project on the anatomy and physiology of the human respiratory system.
The senior said something she learned was how the lungs rely on pressure in the atmosphere to inhale and exhale air. In addition to her NEAAAT classes, Raasio also is dual enrolled at COA and Elizabeth City State University, she said.
Sixth-graders Matthew Williams, Alyssa Davenport and Braylon Gaines did a combined project on the history and cultures of Puerto Rico and Jamaica. The youngsters presented their research of the two Caribbean islands. The project required the students to construct small visual models using cardboard, paper and other materials to represent aspects of what they had learned.
NEAAAT Chief Executive Officer Andrew Harris said each year each student is required to complete a class project and present it at the exposition. He said the event has grown and because of the turnout school officials decided to make it a two-night event.
NEAAAT is a project-based learning academy that aims to prepare students for the work world, whether they enter the workforce after graduation or attend college first, Harris said. The academy offers students the chance to earn professionally recognized industry certifications in different subjects, he said. One of the goals of the annual exposition is to allow students to interact and engage with community members, many of whom represent local industries and employers, he said.