Senior Dylan Burke named his proposed business “Santiago’s Bait, Tackle & More” after reading Ernest Hemingway’s novel, “The Old Man and the Sea.”

Burke, 17, was among the hundreds of NEAAAT students at all grade levels who presented class projects during the second night of the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies’ eighth annual Exposition of Student Learning at the school on Thursday. Roughly 4,000 parents, residents and other guests attended the two sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.