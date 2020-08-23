Local nonprofits are helping fill a critical need for guidance and technical support as most public school students continue to learn at home remotely.
The Boys & Girls Club of Elizabeth City and the Albemarle Family YMCA are both offering fee-based programs to help students and families meet the challenges presented by remote learning.
Hashira Rodriguez, unit director for the Boys & Girls Club, said the site is currently serving 50 students. That number also reflects changes due to the coronavirus. If it were not for social distancing requirements the club would be able to accommodate 150 children, she said.
Students bring their devices and follow the schedule for their particular school.
“We’re following about 50 different schedules at the moment,” Rodriguez said.
Some of the younger children may be finished by 1:45 p.m. but older students typically are working later into the afternoon, according to Rodriguez.
The students also play outside and participate in art and science activities.
The Boys & Girls Club program costs $50 a week. Rodriguez said that typically the fee would be $50 for the entire school year, but the cost has risen steeply because staff have to be onsite during the entire school day to accommodate the children’s needs. During a typical school term the hours are 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Students have to register to attend the program. The club currently is at capacity with 50 children registered.
“So they’re now officially Boys & Girls Club members,” Rodriguez said.
Probably 15 new members have joined specifically because of coronavirus-related challenges, Rodriguez said.
“This was a big need for parents in the community,” Rodriguez said. “We’re so glad that we can fill this need.”
Because of COVID restrictions the students stay with the same teacher all day long, Rodriguez explained.
“The program is designed to provide support with their schoolwork,” Rodriguez said.
Boys & Girls Club staff help as they are able with technical issues students face in accessing or completing their online lessons.
“This has changed how we do our program,” Rodriguez said. “We are adjusting. We are going with the flow because each day is something different.”
Sean Brooke, 13, a freshman at Pasquotank County High School, has been going to the Boys & Girls Club about two years. He also learned boxing through the Police Athletic League, which like the Boys & Girls Club is housed at the former Elizabeth City Middle School building at the intersection of Elizabeth and North Road streets.
Brooke said there are positives and negatives with remote learning.
“It’s harder but it’s more convenient,” he said. “It’s harder because you don’t really know your teachers.”
Brooke said face-to-face interaction with teachers is something he really misses.
But he said he’s glad that he is able to interact in person with his teacher, ShaQuita Ferebee, at the Boys & Girls Club. Brooke said Ferebee helps him work through any technical issues that arise as he’s doing his online lessons.
Rodriguez said masks are encouraged but are only required for children if their parents request them, or if students are in a space where they are not able to maintain social distancing.
“So far, so good,” Rodriguez said of efforts to keep students and staff safe and healthy.
Albemarle Family YMCA is operating a new program it’s calling an e-Learning Academy that provides full-day child care and academic coaching.
Anthony Walters, president and chief executive officer for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, said the program is a good fit for the organization’s mission.
“In the absence of the classroom, the Y is ready to be the surrogate program to ensure social, emotional and virtual learning are fulfilled,” Walters said. “We will have a program that will ensure needs are met, and families are presented with options that fit this unprecedented environment.”
One of the program’s challenges is making it affordable for all who need it.
“The Y hopes neighbors will help neighbors to create equitable access to the Y’s e-Learning Academy,” the nonprofit said in a press release.
The Albemarle Family YMCA is operating e-Learning Academy weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The academy is designed for kids whose parents work during the day and need help logging into their remote learning school lessons.
Jamie Koch, Albemarle Family YMCA’s executive director, said about 80 kids are enrolled but because not every child comes every day, daily attendance is about 56.
Parents don’t have to be a YMCA member to enroll their child in the e-Learning Academy. The Y offers income-based pricing for e-Learning Academy and expects to provide $275,000 in financial assistance during the first nine weeks of school for families in need.
“Paying for full-day care unexpectedly is a challenge for many parents and your support to the Y will ensure access to working families in need,” the YMCA’s press release states.
The program schedule will be adjusted as schools begin to phase in a return to the classroom.
Parents can pick the days they need care or enroll children for the entire week. Registration, is available at www.ymcashr.org/y-academy, is available for students in pre-K through eighth-grade.