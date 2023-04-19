CAMDEN — Camden Commissioner Troy Leary said he supports building the county's new high school at a site on N.C. Highway 343 North if it can be constructed with room for needed expansion.
But he first wants to look for other sites in case the available space at the N.C. 343 site proves inadequate.
In an interview earlier this week, Leary — who last week joined Commissioners Ross Munro and Randy Krainiak in voting to explore alternate sites for the new high school — said he believes he brings a new perspective to the project, given he was just elected this past November and had not previously served as an elected official.
"If 343 is doable so we can meet the county's needs, that's a go for me," Leary said.
But he said he has questions about parking, traffic, and room for future expansion at the N.C. 343 site that need answering first.
The county-owned site on N.C. 343 has for years been the presumed site for a new Camden County High School. Camden voters approved a $33 million bond referendum for the new school by a 3-1 margin in November 2020.
In addition, the county has garnered $50 million in grant funding from the state for the project.
Leary said he knows that many Camden residents do not like the proposed alternate site on U.S. Highway 158 because of power lines, traffic and other concerns. He said he is really not a fan of the site himself.
"That's not the only other option," Leary said. "There is a lot of open land in Camden County. We want the school to be in a good spot. There's not a perfect spot, but we want to pick a good spot."
Leary said he does not understand why the county has not been leasing the N.C. 343 tract for agricultural use, something he believes could have alleviated some of the soil condition issues at the site.
"It has been just sitting there," he said.
Leary said he is strongly supportive of building the new high school and wants to see it constructed as soon as possible. He noted his grandchildren are enrolled in Camden County Schools now and are the seventh generation of his family to live in in Camden.
Leary said he understands the need to move quickly so that the county does not lose the $50 million in state needs-based facilities grant funding. Board of Education Chairman Jason Banks mentioned that risk if county officials decide to search for a new site for the school instead of the previously agreed-on N.C. 343 site.
Leary said he would like to see the N.C. 343 site work if that's possible. But he considers the site may be "landlocked," with no way to accommodate needed expansion in the future.
He said he continues to be supportive of the idea of adding a second story to the classroom part of the new school in order to increase its number of classrooms.
"But we don't want a three-story or four-story school," Leary said.
In addition to concerns about sufficient parking areas and potential for expansion, there is the problem of locating the softball field at the edge of a swamp, he said. Leary said the softball field at the current high school is located at the edge of a swamp, which has sometimes presented problems.
One positive point about the N.C. 343 site is that the county already owns it, Leary said. So if it can be made to work, then the project could be "good to go," he said.
It won't be safe to allow parking along N.C. 343, he said, so for a big event such as a game between Camden and Currituck high schools there might not be enough parking at the site.
"Is that going to cause a big problem down the road?" he asked.
Leary said he isn't sure whether an access road could be built along the side of the N.C. 343 site. But he said that if it could be built, that would ease some of his concerns about traffic safety.
Leary reiterated that he is still open to building the new school at the N.C. 343 site if he can get adequate answers to his concerns about parking, traffic and future expansion.
"I'm trying to do in the long run what would be best for Camden County," Leary said. "I'm not taking sides. I want to put that to rest right now."