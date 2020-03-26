If you’ve been to a grocery store lately, you’ve noticed people crowding into aisles in search of highly-sought-after items like meats, bread, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
What you’re seeing doesn’t always involve the social distancing that health officials say is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.
In response, store operators are encouraging customers to keep at least 6 feet apart — the distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some stores in fact have set up tape in their aisles showing customers exactly how far apart they should be.
Many stores also are imposing purchase limits on certain items that have been in high demand and subject to “panic buying.”
The impact of panic buying in fact caused Sarah Lane to alter her own shopping habits this week.
Lane was waiting outside the door at the Food Lion store on Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City when the store opened at 7 a.m. Monday.
Lane, who said she typically shops for groceries about once a week, explained that she went to the store Sunday and there was no bread on the shelves.
So she showed up early Monday for the express purpose of buying bread.
“Everybody is panicking and they are buying everything up,” Lane said.
Emma A. Inman, a spokeswoman for Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion stores, said this week the company was not limiting the number of shoppers in stores at this time but does encourage social distancing.
“We have not implemented limits on the number of customers who can shop, but we do encourage our customers and associates to follow social distancing guidelines recommended by national health authorities, such as the CDC,” Inman said.
Inman said Food Lion has not changed its hours of operation but has “limited purchases on key high-demand product categories.”
She said the company has implemented a two-item limit that applies to: bagged potatoes; bagged salads; eggs; fresh poultry; ground beef; liquid soaps; hand sanitizers; rubbing alcohol; peroxide; bottled water (both 24- and 32-pack Food Lion brand); bath tissue; paper towels; household cleaners; bleach; and dish detergent.
“As we receive product daily, our associates are working as rapidly as possible to get it on the trucks, get the trucks on the road and delivered to our stores,” Inman said. “We are in contact with our supply network daily and working with our suppliers in the most efficient way possible to get product to stores to help serve our neighbors who are counting on us during this unprecedented time of demand.”
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, said social distancing is important in stories as it is everywhere.
“While we know trips to the grocery store are necessary, it is important to educate individuals on ways they can continue to practice social distancing while purchasing needed items,” Underhill said. “Individuals should try to limit how often they go to the store and shop at times when they are less busy.”
Underhill also emphasized the importance of shoppers washing their hands thoroughly before and after their trip to the store.
“Shoppers also need to maintain distance from others while shopping and remember that hoarding supplies negatively affects others so only buy what is needed and leave some for everyone else,” Underhill said.
Underhill noted that as of right now there are no mandates that retail stores queue people at the door at a distance of at least 6 feet apart or limit the number of people inside at any one time.
But some stores are implementing social distancing measures voluntarily.
“The business community is getting creative in ways that are proactively protecting the health of our community and preventing the spread of illness,” Underhill said.
She said further guidance can be found at both the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website and the CDC website.
Recommendations from NC DHHS include:
If you typically have people waiting in line, consider marking 6-foot intervals on the floor for patrons to stand on.
- Only let as many people in as your facility can accommodate while everyone remains 6 feet apart. If people must wait to be let in, have them wait in their cars and contact them by phone when they can enter.
- Have employees remain 6 feet apart from patrons whenever possible. The CDC defines close contact as within approximately 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for 10 or more minutes.