Unemployment dipped by just over .3% in the five-county area in August, as 115 fewer residents filed jobless claims than in July.
All five counties in the immediate area — Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Camden — reported fewer residents unemployed. However, all five also reported fewer residents in August's workforce.
Areawide, 1,952 residents filed for jobless benefits in August. By comparison, 2,225 filed for those benefits in July. The area's workforce, meanwhile, fell by 222 to 45,434. That compares to July when the workforce was 45,656.
That adds up to a jobless rate in the five-county area of 4.2%, a decrease from 4.5% in July.
Statewide, the number of workers employed in August, not seasonally adjusted, decreased by 11,417 to 4.8 million, while those filing jobless claims decreased by 10,648 to 221,865. The state unemployment rate in August was 4.4%, above the five-county area rate.
According to the Commerce data, Pasquotank and Currituck accounted for more than 73% of August's decreased filing for jobless benefits in the area. Currituck, meanwhile, accounted for 75% of the decrease in labor force.
For the second straight month, Currituck had the area's lowest jobless rate, 3.5%, which was .2% lower than in July. Camden had the next-lowest at 3.8%, .1% lower than July. No other area county had a rate lower than 4.6%.
Currituck also reported the largest numerical drop in workforce in August: 168 workers. Its labor force totaled 13,977. That compares to July when its workforce was 14,145. The number of Currituck residents filing for jobless benefits, meanwhile, fell by 33 in August to 493. Five-hundred twenty-six jobless claims were filed in July. That adds up to an overall decrease in unemployment of 1.5%.
Pasquotank reported the largest numerical drop in unemployment in August: 51 claims. Eight-hundred and one residents filed for jobless benefits in August, compared to 852 in July. The county's workforce only declined by 10 to 16,478. That's an unemployment rate of 4.9, 1.7% less than in July.
Elizabeth City’s August unemployment rate, which is factored into Pasquotank’s rate, dipped .3% to 4.6%. Just over 1,200 jobless claims were filed by city residents in a workforce of 25,959.
Chowan recorded the area's second-largest drop in unemployment in August: 1.4%. Two-hundred fifty-three residents filed jobless claims in August, compared to 267 in July. The county's workforce, meanwhile, dipped by 14 to 5,498, giving the county a jobless rate for August of 4.6%.
Perquimans' jobless rate fell by 1.3% in August. After 244 residents filed jobless claims in July, only 231 did in August. The county's workforce, meanwhile, dipped by 21 to 4,883, giving the county an August jobless rate of 4.7%.
Camden, which reported a jobless rate of 3.8% in August, reported four fewer jobless claims (174) than in July. Its workforce declined by one to 4,598.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, fell in 93 counties in August after falling in 99 in July. In addition, 77 counties — including all five area counties — reported August rates of 5 percent or lower. By comparison, 69 counties reported a rate that low in July.
And for the sixth straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10 percent or more. Scotland County continued to have the state’s highest unemployment rate, 8.7%. Four counties — Avery, Chatham, Ashe and Orange — each had the lowest rate: 3.4%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again had the highest unemployment rate, 6.4%, while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.7%.