Jennifer Lee is moving from supervising students at one end of the age spectrum in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to supervising them at the other.
Lee, currently coordinator of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Preschool Program, has been named the new principal at Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College, ECPPS announced Thursday.
Lee replaces Amy Fyffe, who left the early college to become principal at Northeastern High School. Lee officially begins her duties at the early college on Monday.
According to ECPPS officials, Lee was selected for the early college job from a talented candidate pool following a competitive process.
Lee has worked as coordinator of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Preschool Program since 2020. She’s also worked as an assistant principal (from 2012-15) during her 26-year career with the school district.
In the 2006-2007 school year, Lee was named Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.
Lee said in a press release that she’s “very excited” for the opportunity to lead the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College. She said she looks forward to meeting ECPEC’s students and families and will continue to work with the ECPEC staff to ensure students are successful.
Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a master’s degree in school administration. She holds a teaching certification in social studies and is a National Board-certified teacher.