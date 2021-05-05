Legendary Elizabeth City State University basketball coach and athletic director Robert L. “Bobby” Vaughan has died. He was 93.
During Vaughan's 37-year career as head coach of the ECSU men's basketball team, Vaughan became one of the most celebrated basketball coaches in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association history, winning 502 games and two CIAA basketball championships.
He also was a full professor, department chairman and mentor and adviser to thousands of ECSU students
“Coach Vaughan was the ultimate Viking, a legend, and this is a devastating loss,” said ECSU Athletic Director George Bright. “ I have relied hugely on his advice, counsel and insights cherishing in his terrific stories about his family, his players, and his life. He will be remembered forever.”
Vaughan spent his entire career with ECSU, becoming the university's first coach in 1949 and first athletic director in 1957. He would also serve as the first chairman of the university’s Department of Physical Education from 1957 to 1978.
“Coach Vaughan’s legacy exemplifies exceptional dedication to his students and to ECSU,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “He has made a significant impact on this university and community, and he will be missed by so many.”
After graduating from Virginia State College at age 19, Vaughan would attend graduate school at Columbia University in New York. Before he could finish graduate school, then-Elizabeth City State Teachers College recruited him to become its first head basketball coach.
He would oversee the construction of ECSU’s first gymnasium, and be named the Eastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year during the ECSTC athletic program's inaugural year.
After being drafted and spending two years in the U.S. Army, Vaughan would return to ECSU. In addition to overseeing ECSU's athletic program, he also became an integral part of the CIAA, serving as president of the conference. He eventually was named an lifetime honorary president.
Vaughan was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the CIAA Hall of Fame, the Virginia State University Hall of Fame, and ECSU's Hall of Fame. He also was a recipient of the North Carolina Order of the Longleaf Pine and was featured by the News & Observer as one of its Tar Heels of the Week.”
He also holds the distinction of being only one of three coaches in North Carolina to win 500 basketball victories and to have a facility, the R.L. Vaughan Center, named in his honor while he was still living.
Vaughan was also a great chronicler of ECSU athletic history. He donated his collection of papers and photos to the university archives. He also authored “Elizabeth City State University: Sports Legacy with Coach ‘Bobby’ Vaughan 1949-1986.”
