They convicted the wrong guy. Twice.
That's the assessment of a majority of the 170 participants in this past weekend's first-ever Legends and Lore event that sought to solve the more than 120-year-old mystery of who killed Nell Cropsey.
In real life, jurors were pretty convinced that Jim Wilcox, Cropsey's last suitor and the last person to see her alive, was the culprit. They convicted him twice for Cropsey's murder in 1901, the second time after the state Supreme Court ruled he should get a second trial. And even though he he later was pardoned by the governor, Wilcox lived under a cloud of presumed guilt for the rest of his life.
But among participants in Legends and Lore — a fundraiser for Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. — only four of those who voted in the straw poll said they thought Wilcox had committed the crime.
Instead, most participants zeroed in on William Cropsey, Nell's father. He received 58 votes.
Nell's sister, Ollie Cropsey, received a total of 30 votes, while John B. Fearing II, the Cropseys' neighbor with whom the Cropsey family lived briefly while their house was being built, received 27 votes. Nine more votes were cast in the "other" category.
The balloting at Saturday's Legends and Lore after party followed a day of participants listening to presentations from local actors about the Nell Cropsey mystery. Each Legends and Lore participant was issued a small wooden ball to use as their ballot for who they believed committed the murder. The balls were then dropped in buckets, each marked with a suspect's name.
During the after party, held on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant thanked everyone for participating in the first Legends and Lore event.
"It was a blast putting this together," she said.
Malenfant also thanked Janne Mills for coming up with the idea of the Legends & Lore Mystery Event. Mills is the owner of The Mills Downtown Bistro and Hoppin' Johnz New South Cuisine.
Cropsey is believed to have last been seen alive by Wilcox on the night of Nov. 20, 1901. Police and residents searched for Cropsey for weeks before her undecomposed body was found in the Pasquotank River on Dec. 27, 1901.
The Cropsey family had moved to Elizabeth City from Brooklyn, N.Y., in the 1890s after William Cropsey saw a newspaper ad for farmland available on the banks of the Pasquotank River.
Isabella Kelly-Goss, who performed as Nell Cropsey during the Legends and Lore event, told attendees that William Cropsey is buried in Old Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City. However, Nell Cropsey is not.
"I'm not actually buried here," Kelly-Goss, speaking as Nell Cropsey said. "I am buried in Brooklyn."
A number of Legend and Lore participants said they believed William Cropsey either acted alone or in concert with Fearing in Nell Cropsey's murder. It was revealed during the character portrayals that Fearing was fond of Nell, as was Nell of Fearing.
One participant referred to a letter found in the list of "clues" provided during Saturday's event. The letter was mailed from Brooklyn and said Wilcox was not the killer, but someone within the family was. The letter was sent Dec. 24, 1901, and also indicated the location where Cropsey's body would be found.
Another participant said Ollie Cropsey may have witnessed her sister's murder, adding that it would explain Ollie's rash of strange behavior the rest of her life.
Kim and Kevin Catula of Suffolk, Virginia, who described themselves as "murder mystery people," participated in the Legends and Lore event during their first-ever visit to Elizabeth City.
Kevin said they had read some of the recommended books on Nell Cropsey's murder before attending Saturday's event.
After considering all that they learned, Kim said, "we think the father did it."
They cited the reported lack of decomposition of the body when it was found, which ties in with a theory that William Cropsey might have kept the body on ice for a period of time before putting it into the Pasquotank River.
Kevin acknowledged, though, that "we will never know."
"That's why it's a mystery," Kim added.
Standing in Coast Guard Park after watching Kent Luton bring to life the persona of Jim Wilcox, L.E. Spry of Elizabeth City said he had heard about the murder of Nell Cropsey all his life but had never thought about it all that much.
He said he had always figured Jim Wilcox had committed the murder and hadn't really considered any other possibilities before Saturday's event.
He said his wife and his son's girlfriend are both very interested in the case, and encouraged him to attend Legends and Lore on Saturday to find out more about it. He noted that he also cared for the lawn for a family that lived in the Cropsey house, so that made him want to find out a little more about what had happened to Nell Cropsey.
"I thought it would be interesting to see what it was all about," Spry said.
Mari Spry, L.E.'s wife, said she had always thought Wilcox committed the murder, but that the information presented Saturday had caused her to consider other possibilities.
She said she was keeping her musings close to the vest, saying "I think I'll have a different theory by the end of the day."