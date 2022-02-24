HERTFORD — The first-ever Libertarian elected to the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners has resigned from the board and withdrawn his candidacy for re-election in the May 17 primary.
Alan Lennon, who was first elected in 2018, resigned from the commission board Monday because he's leaving the county to take a new job in southern Illinois for The Maschhoffs, an international pork producer.
Lennon, who currently works for Goldsboro Milling, starts his new job on Monday as a senior product manager for The Maschhoffs' hog production division.
"It's bittersweet," Lennon said when reached Thursday about his decision to leave Perquimans. "My personal family is moving so I can pursue my career. But we're leaving a lot of close friends we've made here."
Lennon said Perquimans residents "really took us in and made us feel welcome" after he and his family arrived in the county in 2005.
He said he's enjoyed the opportunity voters gave him to serve as a commissioner the past four years, saying public service has "brought me both a lot of joy and a lot of knowledge."
During his single, four-year term, Lennon said he believes the Perquimans Board of Commissioners "has done a good job of keeping taxes low while also getting necessary services to citizens."
He said he's personally proud of the work the Perquimans Tourism Development Authority has done, particularly its work getting the new Perquimans County History Museum open. Perquimans and Hertford officials held a ribbon-cutting for the new museum showcasing the county's history on Saturday.
Lennon, who chaired the TDA before resigning his commission seat, said the authority had worked to expand the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce's collection of Jim "Catfish" Hunter memorabilia into a museum focused on the county's history.
Lennon credited TDA Director Stacey Layden for the legwork to get the museum up and running. "It (getting the museum open) is 95% her," he said.
One thing Lennon will regret not being present for is further development of the county's Marine Industrial Park. The county received $4 million in the state budget last year to complete construction of an inland basin at the site
East Coast Steel Fabricators Inc. is already adding about 50 jobs at the park. County officials say construction of the basin will enable larger companies to locate at the park, which could lead to another 200 jobs being created.
"It will bring jobs to the county," Lennon said. "People who live here won't have to leave to find a good job."