The rate of community spread of the coronavirus has declined dramatically in North Carolina in recent weeks, as the rollout of COVID vaccines in the state begins to pick up speed.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest County Alert System report released last week shows 61 counties in the red, or highest, tier for spread of the virus. By comparison, a county alert report released on Jan. 21 showed 86 counties in the red tier, which signifies “critical” spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Feb. 4 report also shows 33 counties now in the orange, or middle tier, for community spread, signifying “substantial” spread of the virus, and six counties in the yellow tier, or lowest tier. Two weeks ago, only 13 counties were in the orange tier and only one was in the yellow tier.
One of the counties falling from the red to orange tier in the latest report is Hertford County, which saw decreases in both its COVID case rate per 100,000 people and its rate of positive COVID tests.
While six other area counties remained in the red tier for community spread of the virus, they nonetheless saw decreases in their case and positive test rates, some of which were dramatic.
Chowan County was the only area county to see an increase in both its case rate per 100,000 people — rising from 1,093.9 to 1,276.6 — and its positive test rate — from 12.3% to 14.5%.
State health officials have said the County Alert System reports, released every several weeks, are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the coronavirus is spreading in their community.
To compile the reports, DHHS compares counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
Counties in the red tier have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases. The counties also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” COVID impact on hospitals.
Among area counties, Bertie County saw the most dramatic drop in its case rate per 100,000 people, falling from 1,381 on Jan. 21 to 548.9 last week. Its positive test rate fell from 15.2% to 11.5%.
Bertie’s actual number of COVID cases numbered 1,570 on Monday, an increase of only 58 cases in two weeks. Of that number, only 23 were active, a decrease of 34.
Camden County also reported a dramatic decrease in COVID cases per 100,000 since the Jan. 21 county alert report. Camden’s rate fell to 441.7, down from a high of 1,196.2 several weeks ago. Camden’s positive test rate also fell from 19.6% to 15%.
Camden’s COVID cases totaled 498 on Monday, an increase of 43 from several weeks ago. Of that number, 37 were active on Monday, a slight increase from the 33 several weeks ago.
Gates County’s rate also dropped by more than 700, falling from 1,391.8 to 657.3. Its positive test rate rose slightly, however, to 14.3% after being 14.1% in the last report.
Gates’ total number of cases rose to 595 on Tuesday — an increase of 67. Of that number, 47 were active, an increase from 36 a few weeks ago.
Perquimans County’s case rate also decreased significantly — from 967.3 to 564.5. Its positive test rate, however, increased slightly, from 15.5% to 15.9%
Perquimans’ total COVID cases rose to 821 — an increase of 65. Its active cases as of Tuesday were 26, a steep decrease from 83 several weeks ago.
Hertford’s case rate fell by more than 376, decreasing to 612.4 after reaching 988.9 several weeks ago. Its positive test also fell by nearly 2% to 9.4%, making it the only county in the region with a rate lower than 10%.
Hertford’s total cases numbered 1,864 an increase of 64 over the past two weeks. Its number of active cases fell from 85 to 62.
Currituck County’s case rate fell by more than 200 — from 857.5 to 637.5 in the latest report. Its positive test rate also fell by 1%, from 17.4% to 16.4%
Currituck’s actual number of cases rose by nearly 100 to 1,191, but its active cases fell from 121 to 85.
Pasquotank County also reported decreases in cases per 100,000 people and its positive test rate. Its case rate fell from 864.4 to 695.6 while its positive test rate fell from 15.6% to 12.2%.
Pasquotank’s actual number of cases rose to 2,849 on Tuesday, an increase of more than 200 over the past two weeks. Of that number, 146 were active, a decrease of more than 42.
Chowan’s actual number of COVID cases over the two-week period grew by more than 90 to 1,287 on Tuesday. The number of cases considered active fell to 114.
Three of the counties — Bertie, Hertford and Gates — continued to see their cases’ impact on hospitalizations classified as “low.” The other five counties’ case impact on hospitalizations remained “moderate.”