State Sen. Bobby Hanig will not challenge in court the N.C. State Board of Elections’ ruling that his 3rd Senate District opponent, Valerie Jordan, is a resident of the district and therefore qualified to run in the November election.
“We’re going to let it lie,” Hanig, R-Currituck, said Thursday when asked if he planned to appeal the state elections board’s Sept. 2 ruling to Superior Court.
Hanig, who had challenged Jordan’s residency and won an initial ruling from the Currituck Board of Elections that she doesn’t live in the 3rd Senate District, previously said after the state board’s ruling that he planned to consult with his attorney about whether to pursue the matter in court.
Despite deciding that he won’t mount a court challenge, Hanig still believes Jordan, a Democrat, isn’t a resident of the 3rd Senate District and shouldn’t be allowed to have her name on the Nov. 8 ballot.
“We know the facts are the facts,” said Hanig, who presented evidence to the Currituck board that he claimed showed Jordan to be a Raleigh resident. “We also knew what the outcome (of the hearing) was going to be. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”
Hanig harshly criticized the State Board of Elections following its 3-2 decision on Sept. 2 overruling the Currituck Board of Elections on Jordan’s residency. The Currituck elections board, also by a 3-2 vote, had determined Hanig presented “substantial evidence” that Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District. However, the Currituck board also decided the state board should make the ultimate decision on whether she was eligible to remain on the November ballot.
Following an hour-long hearing in Raleigh, the five-member state board split along partisan lines with Democrats Jeff Carmon, Stella Anderson and board Chairman Damon Circosta voting for Carmon’s motion to overrule the Currituck elections board’s decision. The board’s two Republicans, Tommy Tucker and Stacy Eggers IV, voted against the motion.
Hanig described the state board’s decision at the time as “an embarrassment to the state,” claiming the board “is supposed to be partisan but continually votes partisan.” Hanig also alleged that the state board’s decision was pre-determined and was read from a sheet of paper at the hearing.
For her part, Jordan released a statement shortly after the hearing that called Hanig’s residency challenge “political theater.”
“I am grateful that the North Carolina State Board of Elections came to the correct conclusion today and verified, once and for all, that I am a resident of Warren County,” Jordan said.
Following the state board’s decision, its general counsel, Paul Cox, said the board needed to be able to give the 10 counties making up the 3rd Senate District the go-ahead to print ballots no later than Wednesday of this week. He told the attorneys for both Hanig and Jordan that any effort to appeal the ruling to the courts would need to occur within that timeframe.
Asked Thursday if she had any response to Hanig’s decision not to pursue his residency challenge in court, a spokeswoman for Jordan sent a reporter a copy of her initial statement following last week’s state board ruling.
The 3rd Senate District includes Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Gates, Tyrrell, Northampton, Bertie, Martin, Halifax and Warren counties.