valerie jordan

Jordan

State Sen. Bobby Hanig will not challenge in court the N.C. State Board of Elections’ ruling that his 3rd Senate District opponent, Valerie Jordan, is a resident of the district and therefore qualified to run in the November election.

“We’re going to let it lie,” Hanig, R-Currituck, said Thursday when asked if he planned to appeal the state elections board’s Sept. 2 ruling to Superior Court.