POWELLS POINT — The wait is over.
After being closed all of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, H2OBX Waterpark in lower Currituck County will open its doors on Saturday for the summer season.
The waterpark will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 23. It will then be open weekends through Sept. 19.
H2OBX will operate at 100 percent capacity on its 28-acre site in Powells Point.
The waterpark has more than 30 attractions for both young and old and General Manager Damian Dondero said the upcoming season will be exciting.
“We were hopeful that everything would turn favorable in terms of the vaccines and having this virus calming down,” Dondero said. “Thankfully, those things have happened and we are ready to be open again.”
Dondero described H2OBX as a “world-class waterpark” in part because of its newness of having opened just a few years ago. It opened in 2017.
“Some of the older ones are 30-plus years old, and they are great parks, but they are showing their age,” Dondero said. “We are like the shiny new penny. We have state-of-the-art attractions as regards to our slides and wade pools and flow riders.’’
The waterpark will have around 400 employees, including around 140 lifeguards. Dondero said employees come from Dare, Currituck, Camden and Pasquotank counties as well as from the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area.
The waterpark offers a wide selection of food and beverage choices, including craft beer and wine. All the craft beer selections are from breweries in North Carolina and Virginia.
There are also 50 private cabanas that visitors can reserve for their day at the park.
Season passes are $99 if purchased before June 1, $109 after that date. Day passes are $36.99 for guests over 42-inches tall and $26.99 for those under 42 inches. Dare and Currituck residents get a $2 discount on day passes.
Tickets can be purchased on line at https://www.h2obxwaterpark.com/.