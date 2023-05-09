...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CHOWAN GATES
HERTFORD NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK
PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA
BRUNSWICK MECKLENBURG
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF EMPORIA GREENSVILLE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, ANTE, BRUNSWICK, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, CAPE COLONY, CHASE CITY, CLARESVILLE,
CLARKSVILLE, COWIE CORNER, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON,
EDGERTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GREEN PLAIN,
GUM FORKS, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACEDONIA, MAVATON,
MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, QUITSNA, RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS,
SOUTH HILL, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VALHALLA, VULTARE, WHITE PLAINS,
AND WINDSOR.
Local letter carriers will again be participating in Saturday's National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Considered the largest one-day food drive in America, local food collected during Stamp Out Hunger will be donated to Food Bank of the Albemarle and its partner agencies, according to a press release.
To participate, leave a bag of non-perishable food next to your mailbox and your mail carrier will pick it up when making their delivery on Saturday. Suggested donation items include peanut butter, canned soups, vegetables and fruits, as well as dry beans, pasta and other shelf-stable items. Food items in cans or plastic containers are accepted.
The Food Bank will also have a truck parked at the Elizabeth City Post Office on Ehringhaus Street on Saturday where food donations will be accepted from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In addition to food donations, Food Bank officials encourage residents to help share the NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on social media using the hashtag #StampOutHunger.
Volunteers are needed to assist the Food Bank with the loading and unloading of food donations. To sign up to volunteer, visit www.afoodbank.org or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@afoodbank.org.