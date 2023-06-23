...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and
Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Letter: Dems are the ones laying siege to democracy
Democrats and their media minions are always hollering about our democracy being under attack. They are always calling anyone who doesn’t agree with them fascists.
But the COVID-19 pandemic showed how easily the government can control the population. Few questioned the tactics of Democratic governors and their state shutdowns while Republican governors were harassed and name-called for opening up their states. America looked like some communist country where people were too afraid to question authority.