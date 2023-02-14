On Sept. 17, 2021, The Daily Advance touted the reclaimed space behind Big Boss Burritos — re-christened “Fowler Alley” — as having been rescued from blight and now taking flight like the proverbial phoenix.

Lowe’s poured $65,000 into its renovation, adding new brick pavers, concrete, paint, stone seating, and artificial turfgrass. A landscaping firm installed landscape lighting, exotic plantings and a sea of dark mulch.