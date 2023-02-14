On Sept. 17, 2021, The Daily Advance touted the reclaimed space behind Big Boss Burritos — re-christened “Fowler Alley” — as having been rescued from blight and now taking flight like the proverbial phoenix.
Lowe’s poured $65,000 into its renovation, adding new brick pavers, concrete, paint, stone seating, and artificial turfgrass. A landscaping firm installed landscape lighting, exotic plantings and a sea of dark mulch.
Overnight it seemed, Fowler Alley was transformed into a place where toddlers frolicked on the turfgrass, people ate lunch, teenagers took selfies, and fashion shoots were staged.
Not anymore.
Fowler Alley is befouled with dog feces that are lying atop the mondo grasses, all through the mulch (what is left of it), under the plantings, and smeared into the plot of artificial turf. The mulch has been washed away because of the intense rain runoff from a nearby Airbnb, and the lighting fixtures have been knocked askew, with several lights now lying in the beds that are down to bare dirt. Ironically, there is a surveillance camera overlooking all of this; apparently, no one is looking.
What will it take to get Fowler Alley back, and can it even come back when tenants visiting the Airbnb with their pets use that space as a dog-pooping ground? The Airbnb owner has been informed by his own apartment residents that they have witnessed his guests allowing their pets to defecate freely. To his credit he has posted a couple of signs stating “please pick up after your pets.” But he needs to do more.