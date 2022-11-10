Sometime during the next two election cycles, Democrat and/or Republican party leaders will remind us that they are the “big tent” party and y’all are welcome to come in and sit a spell — and vote.

I’ve noticed the same with religion, especially Christianity. The difference is that Christian leaders, especially the high-profile ones, have a stricter mind set they expect you to support or adopt to truly be part of the flock. Their interpretation of scripture and how it relates to everyday life is foolproof. Just ask them. But Christianity’s still a big tent.