State Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson told the Local Government Commission Tuesday afternoon that Elizabeth City's financial books have not been reconciled despite statements from city officials that the books are current.

Edmundson, who is also the director of the LGC, also told commission members in Raleigh Tuesday that Elizabeth City had cut off access to the city’s financial records to the outside accounting firm Greg Isley CPA, a firm the city hired to help it with its financial bookkeeping problems.