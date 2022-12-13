The head of the state’s Local Government Commission on Monday night described the city’s utility funds as cash poor and directed City Council to conduct a water and sewer rate study and then raise rates in accordance with the study’s findings.
That directive from Sharon Edmundson, state deputy treasurer and director of the Treasury Office’s State and Local Government Finance Division, was one of several financial-related items the LGC told city leaders to complete in the coming months.
“We are directing you to have a (water-sewer) rate study done,” Edmundson said. “Once it is completed, the board must adopt its recommendations if there are any. I can’t imagine there would not be. This is a key component in making your system viable long term. You have to take care of it (system).”
Mayor Kirk Rivers said City Council will meet in a work session before its first regular meeting in January to discuss the LGC’s directives. He said the current City Council inherited the financial problems the city is facing and that they were already considering a water and sewer rate increase.
“This council has indicated at the beginning that we would look into raising our water and sewer rates,” Rivers said.
Edmundson said the city is only collecting enough in utility payments to pay its bills and keep the system running but that there is “nothing left over.” She said it is critical that utility funds have reserves to pay for repairs and capital needs on the aging system.
“Your utility collections are not where they should be,” Edmundson said. “This is, unfortunately, leaving you cash poor, especially in your water and sewer fund and also, potentially, in the electric fund. Your infrastructure needs work.”
Edmundson said city utility customers are allowed too long to pay their bills, saying payment plans and cutoffs are not uniformly enforced. She also said utility deposits need to be increased.
She said the LGC wants the city to adopt a new collections policy by the end of January for the LGC to review. It would be implemented by March 1 of next year.
“When the cutoff date arrives, services must be terminated at that point or other arrangements made,” Edmundson said. “We are not completely heartless: we realize there are times people cannot pay their bills.”
Edmundson told City Council that the availability of payment plans must be curtailed and that current plans must be standardized. She said the city’s current payment plans have a variety of meanings with a variety of timetables for repayment.
“This must stop,” Edmundson said. “Customers (on current plans) with balances below $500 must be given no more than three months to repay their balance while keeping current on their current bills. Customers with more than $500 should be given longer. You can’t continue to allow customers to fall behind.”
Edmundson said the city’s 2014 customer service policy stating that the city provide cutoff notices to customers is not necessary.
“It’s an added expense and an added amount of time,” Edmundson said. “The cutoff policy should be readily available to customers on your website and enforced.”
Edmundson noted that there are charities in the community that can help people pay their utility bills. She said the city needs to run its utilities like a business.
“The city is not a charity,” Edmundson said. “The city is supposed to run its utilities like a business. I can tell you, Duke Power does not give people multiple chances to pay their bill.”
Edmundson also expressed concern that she has not seen a capital improvement plan that addresses the city’s infrastructure needs.
“We’ll save that for another session but we could probably talk about that for an hour,” Edmundson said.
Edmundson’s directive for a rate study and other demands met with some pushback from several councilors.
Councilor Johnnie Walton said possible large rate hikes would put an extra burden on citizens that are already “burdened to the max.” He also questioned the timing of the LGC’s directive because the city does not have a true picture of its finances because of two late audits.
“I hope we consider what we are doing and give everybody consideration because it is just not the middle class, it’s everybody involved,” Walton said. “We have to have more options for people. We don’t even know where we are yet (financially). How can you set a rule when you don’t even know where we are at?’’
Edmundson responded by saying that LGC staff has observed enough while it has been assisting the city with financial bookkeeping as part of an agreement between the state and Elizabeth City.
“We know these are things that have to be fixed,” Edmundson said. “I understand there are people that will struggle but the city can’t be the charity that helps them. There are other groups out there that can help. You can’t continue to provide service to people who are not paying their bills.”
The problems with reserves in utility funds dates back several years, Rivers said while describing it as a perfect storm of different problems. He said it started with an often-plagued billing software problem in 2017. He said the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, and that was followed by financial bookkeeping problems that started the fall of that year. Those financial problems included the city not reconciling its books for around 17 months, which led to the two audits being late.
“We talked about this with the (LGC) coaching team,” Rivers said. “What took place was there was a glitch in the software and we could not accurately bill the citizens. That council went nine months giving people extensions. Then COVID hit and the governor (Roy Cooper) ordered that no one could be cutoff. That’s how our reserves ended up being low. But they are increasing.’’
Rivers said any changes officials make going forward will be the best for the city to “place it on strong financial ground.”
“The LGC coach team and the Finance Department, we talked about that at the first meeting,” Rivers said.
Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence said City Council should have been notified before the meeting about the LGC’s demands. He also said he appreciated the LGC assisting the city and that customers abusing the system should be held accountable.
“This could have been forwarded to us before the meeting,” Spence said. “These issues we have didn’t just start yesterday. You are not going to fix it in two months. But the fact that you come in and say cut them off, do this. I understand business is business but we have to practice good business as well. We have to keep this in mind when we are dealing with people that can’t help themselves. Some of them can’t, some of them can.’’
The LGC staff and City Council also met for around an hour in closed session to discuss a “personnel” issue regarding the city’s ongoing financial management problems.
“The stated purpose of the closed session was honored,” state Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday. He did not elaborate.