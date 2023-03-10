Preliminary findings from one of Elizabeth City’s two past-due audits found a dozen “material weaknesses” in the city's financial operations, a state official said this week.

Deputy state Treasurer Sharon Edmundson told the nine-member Local Government Commission board at its meeting on Tuesday in Raleigh that a draft audit sent to the state by the city’s outside auditing firm for the fiscal year 2020-21 found 12 material weaknesses.