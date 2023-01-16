The state’s Local Government Commission continues to urge Elizabeth City officials to base any increase to the city’s water and sewer rates on a new or updated rate study, even as the city manager has proposed a monthly increase without one.

City Manager Montre Freeman proposed last week that City Council raise monthly water and sewer rates for residential customers by $3.15 a month. According to Freeman’s proposal, the average rate for a customer using 5,000 gallons a month would rise from $97.13 to $100.28.