The state’s Local Government Commission continues to urge Elizabeth City officials to base any increase to the city’s water and sewer rates on a new or updated rate study, even as the city manager has proposed a monthly increase without one.
City Manager Montre Freeman proposed last week that City Council raise monthly water and sewer rates for residential customers by $3.15 a month. According to Freeman’s proposal, the average rate for a customer using 5,000 gallons a month would rise from $97.13 to $100.28.
Council took no action on Freeman’s proposal, which would raise revenue to help the city fix problems in its aging water and sewer systems.
Councilors said they had questions about the proposal and told Freeman they wanted to look at different rate-increase options. Councilor Joe Peel asked Freeman how much money was in the water and sewer fund. Freeman responded that he did not have that information but would get it to City Council.
Peel also asked Freeman how much monthly revenue a $3.15 increase would add to the city’s water and sewer fund, adding, “Three dollars a month doesn’t sound like a lot.”
Freeman declined to answer questions about the basis for his proposed rate hike when asked last week. He also declined to say how much revenue the rate increase would generate or how much revenue is currently in the city’s water and sewer fund.
“Once I’ve had a chance to share this information with the Council, I will be glad to share it with the Daily Advance,” he said in an email.
The city’s water and sewer fund has drawn scrutiny from the Local Government Commission, a division of the state Treasurer’s Office. The city is on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List because of ongoing financial bookkeeping problems, including being late on its last two audits.
During a presentation to City Council last month, LGC Director Sharon Edmundson told councilors the city needs to boost revenues in the water and sewer fund. Currently the city has only enough revenue in the fund to pay its bills, not enough to undertake maintenance and repairs, she said.
Edmundson directed city officials to hire a firm to perform a water and sewer rate study and then implement the study’s findings. Reached later, Edmundson said she wasn’t aware the city had paid the consulting firm Raftelis to perform a water and sewer rate study in 2020.
In that study, Raftelis recommended City Council raise sewer rates by 50 percent in the 2020-21 fiscal year, and follow that with 3-percent increases each of the next eight years, followed by a 9-percent increase in 2028-29. City Council followed none of the recommendations, however, agreeing only to raise rates by 25% in June 2020.
Given the fact the Raftelis study is now more than two years old, “and no significant work” has been done to the city’s water and sewer systems since then, Edmundson said her advice to city officials remains either paying for a new study or updating the Raftelis study.
“With the changes in materials, supplies, and construction costs, an updated study will give the city a much more accurate estimate of what needs to be spent,” she said in an email before Freeman made his proposal.
Asked if Freeman had shared his $3.15 rate hike proposal with the LGC, a spokesman for the agency said the city manager had not as of last Wednesday. LGC officials couldn’t be reached Monday.
Asked if Edmundson and the LGC had any reaction to Freeman’s proposal, the agency’s staff indicated the LGC continues to believe the city needs to raise rates but only after an updated water and sewer study.
“We believe that an increase is necessary but we prefer that the city base any change in the rates on a current and comprehensive rate study,” the agency said in an email.
Asked if the agency believes Freeman’s proposed $3.15-a-month increase would raise enough revenue to address the city’s water and sewer needs, the LGC said it didn’t “have sufficient information” to answer the question.
Asked if it was unusual for Freeman not to include either how much revenue the rate increase would raise or the current balance in the water and sewer fund when proposing a rate increase, the LGC said both are “key pieces of data that are important and customary in the decision-making process.”
In his email last week, Freeman didn’t answer a question about whether he had shared his rate hike proposal with the LGC or planned to share it. He also didn’t answer a question about whether he agrees with the LGC that the 2020 Raftelis study is outdated and that any new rate hikes should be based on the findings of a new study.
Asked if moving forward with Freeman’s proposal without performing a new water and sewer study would result in new LGC scrutiny or action against the city, the agency’s officials were noncommittal.
“We will continue to closely monitor the financial standing, internal controls, and preparation for audit as we have been doing for several months now,” their email said.