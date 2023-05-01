...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elizabeth City's finances will again be a subject of discussion during the North Carolina Local Government Commission's meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
The LGC will consider a number of local government financing proposals at Tuesday's meeting, including the city of Wilmington's plan to purchase the downtown Thermo Fisher Building for nearly $70 million.
LGC Secretary Sharon Edmundson, who also is a deputy state treasurer and director of the Treasurer's State and Local Government Finance Division, is also scheduled to provide the LGC an update on Elizabeth City during the meeting, a Treasury Office press release states.
The discussion about Elizabeth City will be the LGC's first since March 7, when state Treasurer Dale Folwell described the city's finances as a "very disturbing situation." It's also the first LGC discussion of the city's finances since Folwell sent city officials a letter March 14 urging them to ask the LGC to assume control of the city's finances.
Tuesday's LGC meeting is also the first since the first of the city's two past-due fiscal year audits was submitted to the LGC last month. The city's 2020-21 audit did find 13 material weakness, most of which were internal control issues, after the city was flagged for just one in the 2019-20 audit.
An official with PB Mares, the outside auditing firm that completed the city's audit, stressed that the company found "no unusual transactions" during the 2020-21 fiscal year and gave the city's audit a clean opinion.
With completion of the city's 2020-21 audit, the city’s 2021-22 audit, which was due last Oct. 31, should be completed in June, city officials said.
The LGC's notice of Tuesday's meeting mentions Folwell's March 14 letter to Elizabeth City officials, saying it was prompted by the city's "financial difficulties, including missed audits and utility bill collections that raised concerns in the Department of State Treasurer."
Elizabeth City entered into a financial accountability agreement with the LGC last fall in an effort to get off the agency’s Unit Assistance List. The city has been on the UAL because of a variety of financial issues and concerns, and as part of that agreement LGC staff has spent considerable time in the city working with staff.