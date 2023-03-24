...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
LGC: Using sewer-water rate hike revenue now could be difficult
Elizabeth City City Council will consider raising water and sewer rates Monday following a public hearing — but using revenues from the increases to finance infrastructure improvements could be difficult until the city’s finances are straightened out.
That’s according to the N.C. Local Government Commission, which would have to approve any city plan to issue debt to finance water-sewer infrastructure upgrades.
City Council unanimously proposed to raise residential water rates by 7.5% and sewer rates by 4% at its March 13 meeting. Commercial rates would rise 8% percent for water and 6% for sewer under the proposal.
City Attorney William Morgan said state law requires that City Council hold a public hearing when fees are being increased.
“The elected body has to have a public hearing to allow members of the public a chance to comment,” Morgan said.
If City Council approves the rate hikes Monday, the additional $679,350 in revenue could be used to finance needed water and sewer infrastructure needs, estimated to be close to $40 million over the next nine years.
But financing water and sewer projects, at least in the short term, could be a problem for the city, the LGC said this week. The city is on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List because of two past-due audits and other financial concerns, and the state agency would have to approve the issuance of any debt.
Elizabeth City and the LGC also entered into a financial accountability agreement last year in an effort to get the city off the list.
The LGC said this week it has not received a copy of the city’s rate increase proposal but noted that “any increase” in rates will help in fixing infrastructure needs.
“This increase will begin to address those needs in terms of dollars towards financed projects,” LGC staff said in an email. “However, due to the fact that the city is on the Unit Assistance List and is behind on its audits, it is highly unlikely that any financing will be approved until the city has addressed these issues.”
The residential and commercial sewer rate hikes would generate $233,773 in additional revenue, $111,690 of it from residential customers. The total increase in revenue from current water rates would bring in an additional $445,577, more than half of it — $242,046 — from residential users.
City officials said at the March 13th City Council meeting that most residential customers use 1,000 gallons a month. Under the proposed increases, that would mean a monthly increase of $2.65 for a combined water and sewer bill.
But documents provided to City Council after that meeting also showed a residential customer inside the city using 3,000 gallons a month would see a combined water and sewer increase of $4.15 a month. Residential customers outside the city using the same amount of water and sewer would see a combined monthly hike of $5.08.
The LGC said that most municipalities use 3,000 to 4,000 gallons per month as an estimate of average usage per month for residential households.
“It’s unclear why the city chose to use 1,000 gallons instead,” the LGC staff said.