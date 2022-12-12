...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A "personnel issue" related to Elizabeth City's continuing financial management problems is the subject of state Treasury Office officials' meeting with City Council scheduled for Monday night, officials said.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said last week that he asked city officials for the closed session meeting because he is not optimistic that the city can correct its financial problems.
The staff of the state’s Local Government Commission said in an email Monday morning that the closed session was requested to “discuss a personnel matter.” The LGC also said it would be discussing financial issues the city is facing in the open part of Monday's meeting.
Sharon Edmundson, the state deputy treasurer and director of the Treasury Office's State and Local Government Finance Division, was expected to lead the state’s five-person delegation attending Monday’s meeting.
The city still has not submitted its 2020-21 audit, that was due in October 2021, or its 2021-22 audit, that was due this past October, to the LGC for review. The city also has not successfully reconciled its books for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a process that needs to be finished in order to complete the 2021-22 audit.
Folwell was especially critical last week of city staff’s inability to reconcile the city's books. The LGC also “strongly opposed” City Council’s decision to rehire Montre Freeman as city manager in October.
The state Treasury Office's request for a closed session with City Council to discuss a personnel issue seems unusual. However, North Carolina General Statue 143-318.11(a)(6) says in part that a government body may “hear or investigate a complaint, charge, or grievance by or against an individual public officer or employee.”
City personnel attorney John Leidy said City Council, like any public body, can hold a closed session under the statute to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character and fitness of a public employee.
“This also applies when a third party wishes to present or discuss such information,” Leidy said in an email. “It is not uncommon to use this provision to have a closed session to hear a complaint against an employee, to conduct a personnel hearing, or to receive confidential personnel information from a consultant regarding an applicant or employee. These are just some examples and are not intended to be an exhaustive listing of when or why a public body may have a third party attend a closed session under the personnel exception.”
Amanda Martin, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association, said there have been “interpretations” of G.S. 143-318.11(a)(6) that a public body can receive personnel information in a closed session from a third party.
“If Folwell’s office needs to share information with the council about something they have found that relates to an employee, that might be OK,” Martin said in an email to The Daily Advance. “Perhaps there are new personnel issues to discuss related to the people who allegedly are fixing the problems.”
But Martin cautioned that she believes representatives from the state Treasurer’s Office should not be present when City Council is discussing personnel matters.
“Even if they receive information about an employee from Folwell’s staff in closed session, I think they (City Council) need to excuse that person from the subsequent discussion of the employee,” Martin said.
City Attorney William Morgan said a closed session for an unrelated personnel matter was already on the council agenda posted Friday and that the LGC’s request would be part of that agenda item.
“We already have a closed session for personnel, so we don’t need to amend the agenda,” Morgan said. “We can discuss multiple personnel issues under that one heading if we needed to.”