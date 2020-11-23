Lighting up the South Mills' sky

The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show gets a trial run at 178 Nosay Road in South Mills, Monday evening. The annual Christmas lights show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly starting Thursday and continuing through Dec. 31. Show organizers are accepting donations from attendees for the Camden Children’s Fund.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance