Perquimans Festival of Lights

A light display synchronized with music has been set up on the lawn of the historic Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford. A former county manager described the light show at the courthouse Monday as a “travesty.”

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The Perquimans Festival of Lights on the lawn of the historic Perquimans County Courthouse is drawing people to downtown Hertford for a holiday-themed light show — but one former county official is not a fan of the display.

Paul Gregory, who served as Perquimans’ second-ever county manager, characterized the lights display as a “travesty” because of the historic nature of the courthouse during remarks to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners Monday night.