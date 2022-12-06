A light display synchronized with music has been set up on the lawn of the historic Perquimans County Courthouse in Hertford. A former county manager described the light show at the courthouse Monday as a “travesty.”
HERTFORD — The Perquimans Festival of Lights on the lawn of the historic Perquimans County Courthouse is drawing people to downtown Hertford for a holiday-themed light show — but one former county official is not a fan of the display.
Paul Gregory, who served as Perquimans’ second-ever county manager, characterized the lights display as a “travesty” because of the historic nature of the courthouse during remarks to the Perquimans Board of Commissioners Monday night.
Gregory acknowledged at the outset of his remarks that his opinion was likely a minority viewpoint.
He said the county has done a good job of modernizing operations inside the courthouse without disturbing its exterior appearance.
But the flashing lights are out of place, Gregory said.
He said the county should respect the past but instead has allowed the historic courthouse to be messed up. Simple candles in the windows are appropriate at Christmas, but the courthouse lawn should never have been turned into a “circus or carnival scene” — as it has been this year, he said.
When he was county manager the courthouse was seen as a historic courthouse that the county could be proud of, Gregory said.
“It needs to be turned down a little bit,” Gregory said of the light display.
After Gregory spoke, Pete Perry offered a similar assessment.
“I do agree with the previous speaker,” Perry said. “That’s a travesty out there on the courthouse lawn.”
County Manager Frank Heath said public opinion seems to overwhelmingly view the lights display at the courthouse in a positive way.
“I respect Mr. Gregory’s thoughts on the historic nature of the courthouse, as he was a mentor to me as a young man,” Heath said. “However, from the feedback I’ve received, an overwhelming majority of people would disagree with him on this issue. I have witnessed the joy that the Festival of Lights has brought to literally hundreds of families and that alone supersedes those concerns.”
Heath said he and Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White had talked over the idea of having a Christmas-themed light display on the courthouse lawn.
Brent McKecuen, a Pasquotank County resident who puts together a massive lights display in his own neighborhood in the Dances Bay neighborhood near Nixonton, was enlisted to help set up the display. Heath said he does not have the final cost figure for the project, but he noted most of the funds were donated.
Heath said he and White talked about how local residents often venture to Windsor and other locations to view holiday light displays. They also discussed the likelihood that the festival of lights might attract people to Hertford.
According to Heath, that seems to have happened.
“We have groups of people coming to Hertford who otherwise would never have come,” he said. “We’ve provided a venue for children to experience the wonder of Christmas.”
Heath noted that one of the light programs used at the courthouse “even includes a tribute to veterans.”
“Based on these factors, there will be no change to the Perquimans Festival of Lights,” he said. “I wish every resident of Perquimans County a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.”