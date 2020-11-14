An army of volunteers spent the month of October making Pasquotank County a cleaner place to live.
October was Litter Sweep month and volunteers collected and disposed of 116 bags of trash filled from area roadsides, said Nita Coleman, of the environmental advocacy group Green Saves Green.
Litter Sweep was originally scheduled for last spring but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The October event enjoyed a solid turnout from volunteers, who represented several organizations, including the Elizabeth City Rotary Club, the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association, Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, the Albemarle Family YMCA, River City Community Development Corp., the Elizabeth City Public Works Department, No Limit Fitness, Alpha Phi Alpha sorority, Port Discover, the Pasquotank County library and Green Saves Green, among others, Coleman said.
“We had a really good turnout,” she said.
Different from the past Litter Sweeps, this year participants were able to keep their Litter Sweep kits, which included a 5-gallon bucket, a trash-grabber, a reflective vests, a pair of gloves and trash bags. Green Saves Green passed out all 112 of Litter Sweep kits, Coleman said. It is her hope that participants will use their kits to continue collecting litter throughout the year.
“Some of our volunteers said they had so much fun, they plan to continue their cleanups all year round,” Coleman said. “If you see someone walking around with a blue bucket and grabber, wearing an orange vest, be sure to honk and wave. Or better yet, join them in keeping our community free of litter.”
Extra trash bags are available at the county library, she said.
For more information, visit Green Saves Green online at greensavesgreen.org/littersweep.