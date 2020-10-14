Green Saves Green still has some 48 free cleanup kits to distribute to volunteers looking to participate in this month’s Fall Litter Sweep.
The group started the trash and litter pickup campaign with 100 kits several weeks ago, and as of Wednesday, had distributed 52 of them.
“We are excited to see folks walking around town with their bright orange vests on, carrying their blue buckets and grabbers, and we hope others will be inspired to join in,” said Nita Coleman, a spokeswoman for Green Saves Green.
She noted one group of volunteers picked up their kit on Friday and started their cleanup at Waterfront Park and Causeway Park last weekend.
Picking up a cleanup kit is easy, Coleman said. Just call the Pasquotank County Library at 335-2473 to schedule a time to come by and get one delivered to your vehicle curbside. Each kit includes a five-gallon bucket, a pair of washable reusable gloves, a waste grabber, a reflective vest, safety guidelines, and some trash bags.
“Kits are available until the last day of October, or until we run out, whichever comes first,” Coleman said.
She urged volunteers to read the safety guidelines in their kit before starting their first cleanup.
“During the pandemic, the safest way to do a Litter Sweep is by yourself or with members of your household,” Coleman said. “If you are cleaning up with others, please remember to wear masks and socially distance. We want all our volunteers to stay safe and well.”
Green Saves Green is encouraging volunteer groups to report their cleanups. However, unlike previous Litter Sweep campaigns, this one is not focused on bag counts.
“Our goal is to give our volunteers the tools they need to make a difference in their own communities, all year round,” Coleman said. “That’s why we are giving, not loaning, litter sweep supplies this year.”
Volunteers can also share stories, photos and videos of their cleanups on Green Saves Green’s Facebook page and be entered to win a prize: two GCI Outdoor RoadTrip rocker chairs courtesy Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Coleman said Green Saves Green is thankful not just for volunteers conducting the cleanups, but also Pasquotank County commissioners, who awarded the group a grant to pay for the cleanup supplies, and Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Elizabeth City, which gave the group a discount on the supplies.
For more information, go to https://www.greensavesgreen.org/ or search for Green Saves Green on Facebook.