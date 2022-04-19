...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 37 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Virginia, Westmoreland County, and Chesapeake. In
North Carolina, Pasquotank and Camden Counties.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
J. Eric Boyette (left), secretary for the N.C. Department of Transportation, walks with NC DOT worker Stephen Copeland along Wiggins Road in Perquimans County, Tuesday. Boyette joined about 15 local DOT workers to help pick up trash and debris along both sides of about a 300-yard stretch of the road. The DOT secretary was in the area to help promote DOT’s spring Litter Sweep program, which kicked off April 16 and concludes April 30.
HERTFORD — North Carolina’s top “litter sweeper” was in Perquimans County Tuesday to help kick off this spring’s state anti-litter program.
J. Eric Boyette, secretary for the N.C. Department of Transportation, joined about 15 local DOT workers to help pick up trash and debris along both sides of about a 300-yard stretch of Wiggins Road. The secretary was in the region to help promote DOT’s spring Litter Sweep program, which kicked off April 16 and concludes April 30.
During the cleanup, Boyette filled a trash bag with cups and plastic bottles, an old hat and even a broken roof rack that had fallen off someone’s automobile.
“It’s just a great time for us to get out to different areas” around the state, Boyette said of Tuesday’s visit.
Litter Sweep is a statewide roadside cleanup effort held the last two weeks of April and September. Last year’s effort totaled about 13 million pounds of trash picked up statewide, Boyette said. Within Division I of DOT, which spans 14 counties from Northampton to Hyde counties, DOT crews and volunteers collected 500,000 pounds of trash last year, he said.
“We appreciate our volunteers,” he said.
In Pasquotank County, the Litter Sweep program is led in part by the environmental group of volunteers Green Saves Green.
Green Saves Green in fact will coordinate a business corridor cleanup in the 2000 block of Halstead Boulevard Extended on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants are being asked to meet in the Southern Bank parking lot at 1875 West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Cleanup supplies will be provided or participants can bring their own.
Boyette, who has worked for NCDOT for 25 years, was planning to make several stops at department project sites and facilities in Division I on Tuesday. His next stop after the road cleanup was a tour of the work underway to replace Hertford’s ‘S’ bridge.
He also planned to visit DOT’s shipyard in Manteo and the new bridge that replaces a portion of N.C. Highway 12 around Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge near Rodanthe. The so-called “jughandle” bridge was scheduled to open earlier this month.
Boyette also briefly discussed the future Interstate 87, a project that has yet to receive federal infrastructure funding. The interstate would run through the Albemarle and connect southern Virginia to I-95.
“That’s something we know is important to this area,” Boyette said.