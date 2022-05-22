featured Little Miss Tater Tot From staff reports May 22, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellie Pike was crowned Little Miss Tater Tot Saturday at the N.C. Potato Festival. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesChild, 5, killed in vehicle accident Saturday afternoonRivers wins mayor's race; Ruffieux, Brooks oustedEC police probe shooting of four people Sunday eveningCurrituck woman faces misdemeanor death charge following fatal collisionMoreland defeats Bland in judge's race; Cruden wins DA race; Gray ousts Midgett as Camden clerkSanderson defeats Steinburg; Ward, Jordan win legislative racesOfficers seize fentanyl, guns; man arrestedShootings, speeding, pickleball top residents' concernsGibbs, Whitehurst take 2nd Ward seats, Felton, Spence win 3rd Ward seats; incumbents Ruffieux, Brooks lose re-election bidsAudio: Court clerk wanted assistant to help him get elected, found it 'problematic' when she apparently wouldn't commit Images