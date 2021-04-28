Click below to watch live:
breaking
Live stream from courthouse as judge decides whether to release body camera footage - Verdict in a few minutes
- Sheriff Wooten: 3 deputies resign, another 7 placed on administrative leave
- Marchers peacefully protest Brown's shooting death for 5th straight day
- Taking it to the streets: Second Brown protest expands
- Deputies may have violated part of sheriff's office's use of force policy
- SBI investigating fatal shooting of EC man by Pasquotank deputy
- Wooten: He'll support release of camera footage of Brown shooting if SBI probe not undermined; DA Womble apparently opposes release
- Dixon: Civil rights activist Sharpton may visit EC
- Pasquotank NAACP calls for sheriff to resign; Wooten says he's not quitting
- Wooten: 7 deputies on administrative leave
- Neighbor: Brown shot while driving away