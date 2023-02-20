Local high school and university students told Democratic U.S. Congressman Don Davis Friday that the region needs more stores, restaurants, a livelier arts scene and other recreational activities to entice young people to call northeastern North Carolina home.

Davis, D-N.C., spent over an hour engaging with several dozen students from Elizabeth City State University and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools at ECSU as part of his “Live the Dream Down East Tour” last week.