LJ Beaners

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

MOYOCK — A popular Moyock bakery and café is moving to a new and bigger location.

But the move for LJ Beaners will be a short one as construction is well underway on an almost 4,000-square-foot building next door to its current location on Survey Road near the entrance to the Eagle Creek subdivision.