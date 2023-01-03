MOYOCK — A popular Moyock bakery and café is moving to a new and bigger location.
But the move for LJ Beaners will be a short one as construction is well underway on an almost 4,000-square-foot building next door to its current location on Survey Road near the entrance to the Eagle Creek subdivision.
LJ Beaners owner Rebecca Miller hopes to move into the new building on April 1. LJ Beaners just celebrated its fourth anniversary last month at its current location, which is around 1,660 square feet.
Almost 2,400 square feet of the new building will be for LJ Beaners. There are also two other 770-square-foot spaces in the building.
Miller said that one will be occupied by a business that she can’t disclose yet.
“It’s going to be very, very good business,” Miller said.
The other space will be divided between offices for LJ Beaners and Miller Homes and Building, which is owned by Rebecca Miller’s husband, Sam, who is the project’s contractor.
The new space will allow LJ Beaners more space for the bakery and grill, an expanded station for making speciality coffees and other drinks as well as much needed additional seating. There will be two bathrooms instead of one.
“It’s quite a bit bigger,” Miller said. “We may add back the ice cream. We are still deciding.”
The current location has limited inside seating and close working quarters and Miller knew the business had outgrown the space.
“Our customers come in, it’s jam-packed and they say, ‘Where do we go?’” Miller said. “We are on top of each other in there while we work.”
But the decision to expand didn’t come easily. Miller said she faced the choice of either building a new building, staying in the current location, or even selling LJ Beaners.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what I was going to do with the place,” Miller said.
But Miller said after praying about it she decided expansion was the only true option.
“I’m a Christian and I prayed a lot and God said, ‘This is your ministry,’” Miller said. “We said, ‘Let’s give them (customers) what they want.’ This is what needed to happen. We will have the same menu but we will probably be doing more catering and offering more in our bakery.”
The new location will offer patio seating in the front and the back. The front of the café will also feature a pond and games such as cornhole.
LJ Beaners is currently open for breakfast and lunch but Miller said a dinner menu could be offered in the future if she can find the needed additional employees.
LJ Beaners currently has 11 employees and Miller said she is looking for one additional worker for breakfast and lunch. The staff is currently, and has been for some time, all female but Miller said that is not by design.
“That is just who is applying,” Miller said. “It is overwhelming when you come in and see all females. We had few gentlemen apply and we made offers to but they found other employment. It’s been tough to find employees and we will accept anyone.”
Miller was a stay at-home mom and decided to open LJ Beaners after her children entered school. While a stay-at-home mom, Miller did some baking for her late sister’s food truck and later had a home bakery. Miller’s sister, Laura, died in 2006 and LJ Beaners is named in her memory.
“We had always dreamed of opening a little bakery and café,” Miller said. “The bakery at home was doing well, so I said to my husband, ‘Hey, what do you think if I pursued this dream that we had and open it in her name.’ We are here for the community and spread love like (Laura) did. It’s my ministry.”
LJ Beaners was able to weather the COVID-19 thanks in part to a business change just before the pandemic hit. Several months before COVID shutdown restaurants and other businesses, LJ Beaners launched an online ordering system for customers.
“We had set up online ordering and delivery and after that the pandemic hit,” Miller said. “We did well with that.”