If you were planning to use that fire pit next in the backyard this weekend in either Pasquotank, Chowan or Dare counties, you need to make other plans.
The fire marshals in all three counties imposed burn bans Friday in conjunction with the statewide burn ban imposed on Monday. That means no open burning of any kind, including from campfires or fire pits, in those counties until further notice.
Citing a heightened fire risk because of dry conditions, the N.C. Forest Service banned all open burning and canceled all burning permits across the state on Monday. The forestry ban doesn't apply, however, to open burning within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Local fire marshals have jurisdiction in those areas.
"That's why the Forestry Service was asking local governments to put in their own burn bans — to cover that 100 feet up to a house," Brian Parnell, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator said Saturday.
Under the local bans imposed in Pasquotank, Chowan and Dare, no open burning is currently allowed within or beyond 100 feet of a residence.
A press release from Chowan County says it's now illegal to "kindle, maintain or authorize" any bonfire or outdoor fire, including campfires, fire pits or outdoor fireplaces, while the local ban is in place. Those doing so face being fined. The press release asks county fire departments to "immediately extinguish" any fire they're notified of.
Chowan's release notes its ban does not apply to charcoal or grill use "provided precautions are taken to prevent fire from escaping those appliances."
State officials say the burn bans are needed to prevent fires from getting out of control during the currently dry conditions.
“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said Monday. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.”
Under state law, the ban also revokes any burn permit previously issued and no new permits will be issued until the ban is lifted.
Violators of the ban face a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs. Those setting an open fire may also be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.
To report either a wildfire or someone who intentionally starts a wildfire, residents are urged to call 911.