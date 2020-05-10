Sawyer’s House of Furniture was deemed an “essential” business when Gov. Roy Cooper issued his stay-at-home order in late March to help slow the coronavirus outbreak.
But the long-time Elizabeth City furniture retailer decided to close its doors temporarily as business dried up.
But a couple of weeks after closing, Sawyer’s President Bryant Sawyer was told that furniture stores in the Goldsboro area were open and that “they were packed.”
“I called Jernigan’s Furniture in Goldsboro and they said business was good,” Sawyer said.
So Sawyer re-opened the store two weeks ago and he said business since then has been good. Thursday afternoon, employees, including Sawyer, were waiting on several customers.
“We definitely have had some traffic coming through, people want to get out of the house and spend those stimulus checks,” Sawyer said. “It been busy, and you can tell that there is some money out there.”
Like all business owners in the region, Sawyer is anxious to see even more customers and expects that business will soon return to normal as the state slowly reopens for business.
The state took its first step toward doing that on Friday with the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in what Cooper is calling “Phase One” of the state’s reopening plan. Cooper has said if health trends continue in a positive direction during the first phase — the numbers of positive virus cases, deaths and hospitalizations decline while the numbers of COVID-19 tests and supplies of protective equipment increase — the state will advance to a second phase, which will allow the easing of more restrictions.
Sawyer said his store is enforcing social distancing requirements and a janitor is always on duty to clean the store.
“I think some people are on the cautious side,” Sawyer said. “But other people want to get out see what is out here. We have always had two-part time janitors and they are constantly cleaning door handles, the service areas and things like that. They have always been good at what they do.”
Page After Page bookstore in downtown Elizabeth City was also deemed an essential business but owner Susan Hinkle opted to only offer curbside pickup for phone and online orders.
She also rearranged the areas by the front windows for window-shopping after Cooper’s issued his stay-at-home order. One reason Hinkle decided to close the inside of the store was because with so many items in stock it would have been difficult to keep the store clean.
Hinkle’s sole employee left in early February and she was in the process of hiring a replacement when COVID-19 hit.
“I just have too many items in my store that customers touch,” Hinkle said. “There was no way I could wipe everything off because I am by myself.”
Hinkle is looking to allow customers back inside the bookstore on May 19, but first she has to make several signs.
“I have to make some signage telling people not to touch items,” she said.
Hinkle is also going to require customers to wear facemasks and she will follow all state and local social distancing guidelines. Because of the size of her space, Hinkle will only be allowed to have four customers inside the store after she reopens.
“I have had since February hand sanitizer when they walk in and I will ask them to do that,” Hinkle said. “I am an at-risk person myself and I wear a mask.”
The Belk store at Southgate Park on W. Ehringhaus Street will open Monday. Store hours will be noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Belk Senior Director of Public Relations Jenny Anderson said the chain’s No. 1 priority moving forward is the health and safety of “our associates and customers” and that the store will follow the recommendations of local health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Belk’s fitting rooms will be temporarily closed and cosmetics testing and personalized fitting services have been suspended. Belk will also be conducting temperature checks on all employees, who also will be required to wear facemasks.
“We have increased cleanliness and disinfectant practices throughout our stores, with aggressive cleaning schedules for high-touch areas,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Belk furloughed employees who worked at stores that were shuttered by COVID-19.
“We have brought many, but not all associates, back from furlough,” Anderson said. “Our goal is to return associates back from furlough in a full-time capacity as we return to normal operations.”