...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Local early vote totals to be released at 7:30 p.m.
Extended voting hours at three precincts across the state will not delay the release of one-stop and absentee voting numbers for Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties.
The N.C. State Board of Elections announced Tuesday afternoon that three precincts — one each in Columbus, Robeson and Wilson counties — will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Polls in the rest of the state will close at 7:30 p.m.
Results will be reported starting at 7:30 p.m. in any county that did not have hours extended.
“We only had issues in a handful of North Carolina’s 2,650 polling places today, and our state board of elections acted quickly and made the right call to extend voting hours in three precincts in Columbus, Robeson and Wilson Counties,” said Jane Pinsky, director for the N.C. Lobbying and Government Reform Coalition. “We are grateful to have dedicated election workers across our state who were out there today ensuring that North Carolina voters could exercise their freedoms to vote.”
The State Board of Elections extended voting at the three precincts in the three counties until 8:30 pm following delays in opening the polls Tuesday morning. Issues included a locked building and printing issues with authorization-to-vote forms.