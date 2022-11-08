Extended voting hours at three precincts across the state will not delay the release of one-stop and absentee voting numbers for Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties.

The N.C. State Board of Elections announced Tuesday afternoon that three precincts — one each in Columbus, Robeson and Wilson counties — will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Polls in the rest of the state will close at 7:30 p.m.