...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Local Emergency Management to start Hurricane Ian updates Wednesday
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management posted on Facebook Tuesday that it will begin providing updates for Hurricane Ian beginning Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit across portions of west-central Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday morning before making a predicted curve northward.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was located 265 miles south of Sarasota, Fla. Ian’s top sustained winds have increased to 120 mph and the storm was moving to the north at 10 mph. It is currently a Category 3 hurricane.
“Currently the storm is too far out and the actual path of the storm is still to be determined,” Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. “We are certain that we will experience some effects of the storm. However, it is too soon to tell what exactly that will be.”
N.C. Emergency Management also posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that confidence in the long-term track of Ian and timing beyond Wednesday remains low. The state agency said the primary hazard across the state remains a chance of heavy rain.
“Rain chances will increase across southeastern North Carolina Thursday night, with the most widespread rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday,” state Emergency Management wrote. “Much of North Carolina is forecast to see 2 to 5 inches of rain late this week, weekend. But 5 to 7 inches plus will be possible near the coast and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment.”
The state’s Emergency Management department said heavy rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides across the mountains and rises on main-stem rivers.
It said widespread significant river flooding is not currently expected but warned that isolated downed trees and power outages are possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils.
“Rainfall totals and the timing of the heaviest rain could be adjusted based on the eventual track of Ian,” the state EM said. “Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves through the region.”