Local residents are apparently planning to hold an event in Elizabeth City this evening to protest last week's killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The event, whose organizers say will be peaceful, apparently is scheduled for 6 p.m. on a former football field on Corsair Drive, behind the Sonic Drive-In restaurant, according to a Facebook post.
The event's organizers say they have the cooperation of the Elizabeth City Police Department for the event.
"ECPD is standing with us," an organizer's post states. "You do not have to worry about any police brutality or any war unless you act out. If you act out when there is no need then consequences are valid. Meaning arrests!!! You can be arrested for disgraceful conduct."
The poster goes on to emphasize the peaceful nature of tonight's event.
"We are not rioting!!!! We want to avoid any chaos!! We are peace. We are love. We are light. We are united!"
Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe, who issued a statement Thursday night decrying Floyd's slaying by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, could not be immediately reached Monday to confirm the event will take place or that city police are cooperating with the event's organizers.
Floyd's death, caught on video, has resulted in Chauvin's firing and his being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who stood by while Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck have been fired but not yet criminally charged by Minnesota justice officials.
Floyd's death has sparked hundreds of protests in cities across the U.S., including in Raleigh where a peaceful daytime protest on Sunday was followed by rioting and looting Sunday night.
Earlier this morning, the Raleigh Police Department announced that the National Guard had been deployed to respond to the violence.