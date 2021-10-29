A local man with a love for horror movies has directed his reimagined tale of John Carpenter’s classic “Halloween.”
Malik Barnes said “Halloween: Revelation” is his “modern day, reimagining of the original film” which solidified Carpenter as a legitimate Hollywood director.
Released in 1978, “Halloween” stars Jamie Lee Curtis, as the victim-hero, and Donald Pleasence, as the doctor who is as relentless in capturing slasher Michael Meyers as Meyers is to satiate his thirst for blood.
Barnes said he chose “Halloween” because he is a fan of horror movies.
“I love horror movies,” the independent film maker said. “I grew up watching horror movies. That’s my favorite.”
Barnes, who graduated from Northeastern High School in 2016, said he hopes other horror movie fans appreciate his version.
“It’s made by fans for fans,” he said of the movie. “That’s the mission statement.”
Barnes casts several local friends and family members in the film, which was filmed in 2019.
In his retelling, Barnes asks how the story would unfold if it happened in 2018, and not in 1978.
The setting is the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, as in the original film. The characters are the same, with at least one exception.
In Barnes’ version, Sheriff Leigh Brackett is a female.
“That changes a lot of the plot points,” Barnes said.
The actor Charles Cyphers played Sheriff Brackett in Carpenter’s film.
Barnes held a red-carpet premiere of his movie in the Maguire Theater at Arts of the Albemarle’s The Center on Friday, Oct. 22.
Another screening is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6, in the College of The Albemarle Performing Arts Center. A second showing will be held Nov. 10-11 at 7:30 nightly at Leponic Studios, which produced the film, located at 1115 Harris Drive, Elizabeth City.
RCE Theaters will host the final two local showings starting at 6:30 nightly, Nov. 12-13.
Watch the trailer for “Halloween: Revelation” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJwMLdH6lRc.