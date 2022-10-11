The Pasquotank Republican Party missed a deadline to submit names for poll worker training because the county Board of Elections moved up the deadline in an apparent violation of state law.

Pasquotank GOP Chairwoman Carol Terryberry said the county elections board moved the deadline for political parties to submit names for training to Sept. 26 but state law says the deadline is up to 30 days prior to the November election. With this year’s election set for Nov. 8, the deadline should have been Monday.