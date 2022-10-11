The Pasquotank Republican Party missed a deadline to submit names for poll worker training because the county Board of Elections moved up the deadline in an apparent violation of state law.
Pasquotank GOP Chairwoman Carol Terryberry said the county elections board moved the deadline for political parties to submit names for training to Sept. 26 but state law says the deadline is up to 30 days prior to the November election. With this year’s election set for Nov. 8, the deadline should have been Monday.
Terryberry said the elections board never informed GOP officials of the deadline change. The party only found out about it after submitting three names to the elections board after the deadline.
Pasquotank Director of Elections Emma Tate said Tuesday that the board was not aware that the deadline was up to 30 days before election day. She said the board corrected the oversight at its meeting on Tuesday.
Tate also said the three persons whose names were submitted for poll worker training by the Republican Party after the deadline will receive that training, although a date has not yet been set.
“We rectified the whole situation,” Tate said. “Everybody that Carol (Terryberry) recommended to me last week, we are getting in for training. It’s been taken care of and they will be allowed to work. I am going to call them and schedule them for training.’’
Tate said the elections board passed a resolution in March of last year moving up the deadline to give elections staff more time to train poll workers.
“There is a provision within the General Statues that allows party chairs to recommend names to the board up to 30 days prior to election day,” Tate said. “When we passed the resolution back in 2021, we did not know about that particular provision. But, we obviously know about it now.”
Terryberry said she found out about the Sept. 26 deadline when she submitted the party’s list of additional poll workers and was told the deadline had passed. Terryberry said the GOP could have conducted better due diligence about the new deadline but added that the elections board should have notified the party of the change.
Terryberry did some research after her list of poll worker candidates was refused and found the meeting where the resolution was passed by the local board.
“I believe they should have (provided notice),” Terryberry said. “I didn’t know about it until we were refused.’’
Terryberry said she immediately contacted the state GOP and was told by state party attorney Kevin Cline that a local resolution could not overrule state law. The state party then contacted the local board of elections about the problem, she said.
“After hearing from the state GOP lawyers in Raleigh, the board will meet to presumably change their policy and allow for the training and hiring of the Republican poll workers,” Terryberry said in an email sent before Tuesday’s board meeting.
A list provided by Terryberry shows that 45 Democrats, 22 Republicans and 14 unaffiliated poll workers so far have been assigned to Pasquotank’s nine precincts for the Nov. 8 election.
“I am trying to add three more (workers) because it is quite unbalanced right now,” Terryberry said. “In some precincts its 60, 70 percent Democrats. We need to add a few here and there to make it just 60 percent. We won’t have parity but we will get closer when we add these members.”