Area Republicans are condemning the violence caused by President Trump’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, but they don’t blame the president — as many have — for igniting it with his claims of widespread election fraud since losing the Nov. 3 election to former Vice President Joe Biden. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, strongly condemned protesters’ violent attack on the Capitol building, but said Trump bears no responsibility for the violence for continuing to challenge the results of the election.
Steinburg noted that both political parties have extreme fringes and said that peaceful protest is a “right” of every American but violent protest is not a right and is unacceptable
“While I understand the absolute frustration of those of us who know well this presidential election was stolen, what went on inside our national Capitol building as it relates to the breech in security of the building, and any violence or destruction of property or person that occurred is unacceptable,” Steinburg said Thursday. “We can’t be intolerant and condemn what happened with antifa and BLM in our cities this summer and then deem this as somehow as acceptable behavior.”
Steinburg said millions and millions of people who have unresolved questions about the election are being ignored and that President-elect Joe Biden should agree to a forensic audit of the results to resolve those questions.
“Biden could end all of this if he agreed to a forensic audit,” Steinburg said. “Just do the forensic audit so voters can get some satisfaction that he won legitimately. We are talking 10 to 12 days of forensic audits and the proof would be out there. At least people would have some answers, but right now people feel they are just not being listened to.”
Steinburg answered with an emphatic “no” when asked if Trump or his supporters who continued to claim that the election was stolen are partially responsible for the violence in Washington on Wednesday.
George Hague, chairman of the Pasquotank Republican Party, also condemned Wednesday’s violence.
“I’m deeply saddened by what took place and condemn the violence whether it be on the left or right,” he said. “And I join Franklin Graham, who asked for prayer for peace and the protection of our nation. Let’s come together and get on our knees.”
Hague said he learned years ago the importance of looking for the root cause of any problem.
“I believe the root problem (of what took place on Wednesday) is election integrity,” Hague said.
He said that he spoke about the importance of protecting election integrity in comments before the Pasquotank Board of Elections in October 2020.
“I told them the integrity of our election system is the most important safeguard we have for our democracy,” Hague said, “I said that when the people lose faith in our elections, bad things will happen.”
Hague said he believes voter ID laws have been one of the best efforts to restore confidence in the integrity of elections. He said Democratic Party activists opposed such laws in North Carolina and elsewhere, and prevailed in the courts.
Carol Terryberry, a member of the Pasquotank GOP’s Executive Committee, actually was in Washington for the rally but left as soon as she saw tear gas near the Capitol, which was around 3:30 p.m.
“I did not see a single Trump supporter calling for any chaos,” Terryberry said.
She noted that she was toward the back of the crowd after the rally moved to Capitol Hill.
“I was not up front and close to things when they got crazy,” she said.
The rally began with speeches from President Donald Trump and others outside the White House, and Terryberry said she found those speeches patriotic and inspiring.
“I experienced just a joyful day of fellowship and community and people who were excited and patriotic,” she said. “There were Chinese dissidents there, and very patriotic immigrants, and people of all racial backgrounds coming together to celebrate this country. It was a wonderful gathering.”
She said freedom was a recurring theme in the speeches.
“I heard a love for freedom and a love for this country and the founders,” she said. “I heard a lot about how special this country is and how freedom needs to be preserved. There was just a very strong love for this country and its founding.”
When the speeches outside the White House were over there was a 15-minute walk to the Capitol, she said.
During the time she was outside the Capitol, Terryberry said she heard a few speeches that focused on explaining what was going on in the hearings inside the building.
“The only thing I saw was a cloud of tear gas coming from very near the building, and that’s when I left,” she said.
Terryberry said she was motivated to attend the rally because of her concerns about the 2020 election.
“I think there are a lot of unanswered questions about this election,” she said.
One of the things that disturbed her about the election, she said, is that some states changed election laws administratively without legislative action.
“That’s a big problem for this country going forward,” she said. The legislative function needs to return fully to legislatures, she said.
States that changed their election rules did so because of the COVID-19 pandemic. North Carolina, for example, changed its rules to allow mail-in votes to be returned up to nine days after election day, provided they were postmarked by Nov. 3. The U.S. Supreme Court later allowed to stand both that change and one agreed to by Pennsylvania officials to accept mail-in ballots after election day as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.
Asked his thoughts about the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, Sean Lavin, a Pasquotank County commissioner, suggested the violence was instigated by “people bent on keeping the American people divided.”
“There are several shifts in thinking toward our fellow humans from which I don’t know that we can recover,” he said in an email. “We’ve gone beyond hyper-partisanship to the total demonization of those who hold different beliefs or ideas on how to even simply approach problems facing society.”
He noted that many Americans rely on social media feeds, internet media and 24-hour cable news for their information, and that “shapes our views and opinions within our own echo chamber.”
“What really gets me,” he said, “is that people will begin to hate and distrust others in their community (that they know and have relationships with) based on the words of a person who doesn’t know them telling them to do it.”
He, too, cited the changes in election laws for spurring a lot of the distrust in the country for the political process in general.
“There was a lot of distrust heading into elections for this year,” he said. “Election laws in states all over this country were litigated and changed in courts, even before the pandemic and lockdowns occurred. These last-minute changes for registration deadlines, for the ability to ask for proof of citizenship, changes limiting the witnessing of vote counting and signature verification all had an impact on the perception of the fairness and legality of the elections.
“Election security and integrity is the very foundation on which our republic was founded. Politicians and political party leaders with their thirst for power have corrupted our processes,” he said.
As for Wednesday’s protest, Lavin said citizens “have a right to be heard, ... to peacefully assemble and speak freely” but that right “cannot be allowed to undermined or highjacked by a few who seek permanent unrest and have ulterior motives.”
Camden Commissioner Randy Kraniak also doesn't blame President Trump for the storming and ransacking of the Capitol on Wednesday.
"Both parties are responsible," he said in an email. "Just because Trump is not the seasoned politician it's OK for the Democrats and Republicans to retaliate back in the same fashion. He has looked after both parties. And I believe we are talking about Americans.
Kraniak called what happened at the Capitol "out of line" and the actions of extremists who attended Trump's Save America March.
"I feel most Americans are fed up with both parties lying and most of the citizens there were peaceful," he said. "There is always an extremist that shows his butt."
Kraniak also indicated his agreement with Trump that the Nov. 3 election result shouldn't be trusted.
"I'm surely not going to trust elections in the future," he said. "If you are a journalist, go and find the truth and the whole truth — that's your job. But speaking for the citizens I have spoken to, we have lost all faith in Capitol Hill."
Lavin said if there is a positive from what happened Wednesday, it’s that it may show Americans “the dangerous level that the rhetoric has escalated” and convince people to do something to change it.
“It may be good to put the fear of God in people so that they may understand that there are consequences to not setting down at the table together and working through the issues with those on the ‘other’ side,” he said. “There are consequences to the continued demonization of those here in our own community.”
Hague said he believes the tone President-elect Biden sets at the beginning with his inauguration will be important in determining the future course of the country. He said that tone needs to carry over into a bipartisan approach to policy.
“I believe that when Joe Biden becomes president he has a chance to change the tone in our country and seek reunification and reconciliation,” Hague said. “He must reach across the aisle and follow the example of Abraham Lincoln in seeking reconciliation.”