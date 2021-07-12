RALEIGH — Camden County's request to borrow $4.6 million to build its new 11,000-square-foot library will be among the items the N.C. Local Government Commission considers for approval at its meeting Tuesday.
The commission will be considering applications from approximately 10 North Carolina towns and counties seeking the agency's approval to finance the construction of government buildings.
The LGC is chaired by State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell and staffed by personnel in the Department of State Treasurer.
Camden broke ground on the new library building last October. County officials have said the building won't require a tax increase because Camden plans to use savings from its current library lease payments to help fund the cost. The county's recent retiring of other debt will also help, officials said.
County officials expect the building will be completed by this October.
The library building is the first phase of the county’s planned new administration complex, which is being built on county-owned land across from the historic Camden County Courthouse.
Other local governments seeking the LGC's approval for borrowing include Surry County, which seeks to issue $51 million in limited obligation bonds to build a new 360-bed detention facility, a 911 communications center and a magistrate's office. The county also plans to renovate a gym shared by a middle school and a high school and build a new gym for the high school.
Chatham County is seeking the LGC's OK for $48.25 million in limited obligation bonds to construct several buildings: A 25,400-square-foot emergency operations center and an associated 12,000-square-foot warehouse; and a 38,000-square-foot central services building and 8,000-square-foot warehouse for the county school system.
Caldwell County wants the LGC's permission to take on $3.7 million in debt to replace an animal shelter; the city of Monroe is seeking the OK to issue $16.75 million in limited obligation bonds to build a 33,000-square-foot police headquarters and 21,000-square-foot senior center; and the village of Bald Head, which wants to borrow $1.68 million to build a 17-unit storage building, install fuel pumps and parking spaces.
Other local governments seeking borrowing approval from the LGC include the city of Durham ($263 million); the town of Chapel Hill ($57.1 million); the town of Apex ($42 million); the town of Holden Beach ($27.7 million). Of those requests, only the town of Apex's involves a property tax rate increase (3 cents).
The N.C. Medical Care Commission also has two revenue bond applications before the LGC. One is for $65 million to finance and refinance the expansion and renovation of Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. The other is to refund $45 million at a lower interest rate for work done at Aldersgate United Methodist Retirement Community in Mecklenburg County.