GATESVILLE — A 30-year local government professional currently working as director of planning and community development in Fort Royal, Virginia, is the new county manager in Gates County.
The Gates County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to hire Timothy L. Wilson to be the county’s chief administrative officer. He’s scheduled to start work in Gates on May 3, the county said in a press release.
Wilson has worked in a number of senior management roles for local governments in both Virginia and North Carolina, including eight years as director of planning and community Development in Nags Head.
Dr. Althea Riddick, chairwoman of the Gates County Board of Commissioners, said Wilson’s experience in local government is what made him him an attractive candidate for the manager’s job.
“During these unprecedented times of fiscal and resource challenges and opportunities, Tim possesses the desirable combination of education, knowledge, work experiences, communication skills and personality traits that the Board of Commissioners, county staff, and citizens of Gates County need to position the county for the future,” she said in a press release.
According to Riddick, Wilson is responsible in Fort Royal for departments that provide community planning, zoning administration, property management, code enforcement, and Community Development Block Grant program administration.
As Gates County’s manager, Wilson will oversee a $6.4 million annual budget and supervise 112 employees. According to Riddick, Wilson’s three-year contract with the county will pay him $95,000 annually. After one year, his salary will increase to $100,000, she said.
That would be a little more than the $99,400 Wilson is currently paid in Front Royal, according to an Aug. 18, 2020, story published in the Northern Virginia Daily. Wilson began work in Fort Royal on Aug. 3, 2020, the newspaper said.
Wilson told the newspaper in an interview at the time that he had spent his 30-year career “working with local governments, both county and towns,” and that that time had been “predominantly ... with small towns and developing rural counties.”
Besides his work in Nags Head and Fort Royal, Wilson has also worked as an economic development planner with Virginia’s Southside Planning District Commission; was the first planning director in Brunswick County, Virginia, where he established the zoning department; as planning and community development director in Middlesex County; director of community development in Bedford County, Virginia; town manager in South Boston, Virginia; and county administrator in Essex, Virginia.
In Gates, Wilson succeeds Natalie Rountree, who was terminated by the Board of Commissioners in October. Riddick declined to say Monday why Rountree was terminated. Diane Hendrix, the county’s director of customer service, has served as interim county manager since Rountree’s departure.
Wilson, who was 57 last August, holds a bachelor of arts degree from Christopher Newport University and completed additional studies in legal and legislative foundations of planning at Virginia Commonwealth University. He also completed the Virginia Certified Board of Zoning Appeals Program as well as Virginia Planning Commissioners Program.
Riddick said Wilson’s wife, Sharon, is a professional social worker and the couple have two adult daughters.
She also said Gates County plans to provide socially distanced opportunities during April for both county staff and residents and officials in surrounding counties to meet Wilson.