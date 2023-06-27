...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle
Sound and adjacent rivers. In Virginia, Virginia Beach along
North Landing River and Back Bay in southern Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
A negative review of the city’s Community Development Department has prompted the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission to look for ways to be even more business friendly.
EDC Director Scott Hinton said last week that representatives of a business that opened earlier this year in the city wrote a letter outlining some difficulties they faced with interactions with the city’s planning and inspections department. Hinton noted that Community Development was shorthanded at the time but said the business’s officials had encountered issues at several different points of the planning process.