A negative review of the city’s Community Development Department has prompted the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission to look for ways to be even more business friendly.

EDC Director Scott Hinton said last week that representatives of a business that opened earlier this year in the city wrote a letter outlining some difficulties they faced with interactions with the city’s planning and inspections department. Hinton noted that Community Development was shorthanded at the time but said the business’s officials had encountered issues at several different points of the planning process.