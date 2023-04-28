A 19-year-old Elizabeth City man has been charged in connection with the shooting of two juveniles last week, one of whom was an 8-year-old boy.  

Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, of the 2000 Block of Eleuthera Way, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a weapon within city limits, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department news release.