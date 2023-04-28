...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A 19-year-old Elizabeth City man has been charged in connection with the shooting of two juveniles last week, one of whom was an 8-year-old boy.
Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, of the 2000 Block of Eleuthera Way, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a weapon within city limits, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department news release.
Ferguson was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond. An online inmate search indicated that as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ferguson was still in custody. His first appearance in Pasquotank County District Court is Monday, May 1.
According to police, two juvenile males — one 8 years old and the other 17 years old — were struck by gunfire in the Speed Street area Monday evening and transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
At around 6:36 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Speed and Madrin streets. At the scene, police learned that one juvenile had suffered a gunshot to the arm and the other had been shot in the leg. Both were transported to SAMC by private vehicles.
On Tuesday, the grandmother of the 8-year-old child said the boy had been shot in his arm while playing in a field near Madrin and Speed streets. She said her grandson had been released from the hospital and was doing well.
At a press conference Tuesday outside City Hall, Elizabeth City Interim Police Chief Phil Webster said the 17-year-old has also been released from the hospital. Police have scheduled another press conference related to the Speed Street shooting in front of City Hall on Monday at noon.
The shooting remains an active investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.