A local man has been charged in connection with the fatal hit and run of a Pasquotank County woman on Friday.
Donte Harris, 38, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, surrendered to the N.C. Highway Patrol Tuesday and was charged with felony hit and run, Sgt. B. Daniel said.
Harris is charged with leaving the scene of the wreck that killed Andrea Turner, 39, of the 2900 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City. Turner died Friday after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking south on Main Street Extended, Daniel said Monday.
According to Daniel, Turner was walking with her young daughter “to see the fireworks” — Elizabeth City’s Independence Day celebration Friday included a fireworks show at 9 p.m. — when she was struck from behind by the vehicle not far from her home near the intersection of Main Street Extended and Shillingtown Road.
Daniel said Turner’s daughter witnessed what happened but was not injured. Turner was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, Daniel said.
Harris told the patrol he turned himself in on Tuesday because he "had heard there had been a wreck and that we were looking for a vehicle that matched the description of his (vehicle.)"
Asked if Harris admitted to the patrol that his vehicle struck Turner, Daniel said Harris said "he thought he had hit a deer."
The patrol also recovered Harris' vehicle, a tan-colored Jeep Cherokee, Daniel said. The vehicle is missing its front bumper and the lens of its right headline is shattered, he said.
Asked if a front bumper found at the scene of the accident matches Harris' vehicle, Daniel said it does.
Daniel previously said the Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Main Street Extended when it struck Turner but then turned around and headed back northward in the direction it had come.
Asked if Harris explained why he turned around and drove in the opposite direction after the collision, Daniel said Harris said he drove back past the scene because he "was trying to see if he had hit a deer."
Prior to Harris' surrender, the patrol had undertaken an intensive search for Jeep Cherokees in the region. Daniel said troopers had been canvassing the homes of Cherokee owners to inspect their vehicle for signs of obvious damage.
Troopers also set up nightly checkpoints on Main Street Extended Saturday, Sunday and again on Monday to see if the person driving the Jeep Cherokee would try to return to the area. Motorists at the checkpoint were also asked if they knew anyone with a Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the vehicle that struck Turner.