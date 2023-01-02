108 speed street 2

Proceeds from the Jan. 16 Community Breakfast sponsored by the Elizabeth City branch of the National Association of University Women will go toward the renovation of the historic property the local NAUW owns at 108 Speed St., Elizabeth City.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A 2004 graduate of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, described as a “true reflection” of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a more equal and just America, will be the keynote speaker at the first King Community Breakfast in Elizabeth City since 2019.

Barry L Davis, who went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a career as a financial adviser and consultant, will be the speaker for the Jan. 16 Community Breakfast sponsored by the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women.