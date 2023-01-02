Proceeds from the Jan. 16 Community Breakfast sponsored by the Elizabeth City branch of the National Association of University Women will go toward the renovation of the historic property the local NAUW owns at 108 Speed St., Elizabeth City.
A 2004 graduate of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, described as a “true reflection” of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a more equal and just America, will be the keynote speaker at the first King Community Breakfast in Elizabeth City since 2019.
Barry L Davis, who went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a career as a financial adviser and consultant, will be the speaker for the Jan. 16 Community Breakfast sponsored by the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women.
The breakfast, held to celebrate King’s “footprint on United States’ history, will be held in the fellowship hall at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave., Elizabeth City, and begin at 8 a.m. Tickets are $20.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the renovation project at the NAUW’s historic building at 108 Speed Street. The structure is located in the Shepherd-South Road Street, which is on the National Register of Historic Places because of the significant role it has played in the African American community in Elizabeth City.
“Renovating this house to its original state will reflect the pride of the historic district and be a catalyst in developing plans to save other establishments in the historical district,” the local chapter of NAUW said in the release.
According to the release, Davis was an honor student throughout his entire academic career in ECPPS. After graduating from UNC-CH in 2008, he worked for Bank of America in Durham. A decade later, he began work as a financial solutions adviser for Merrill Lynch. Last fall, he began a new job at Fidelity Investments as a financial consultant.
In his speech at the King Community Breakfast, Davis is scheduled to talk about “making (King’s) dream real financially,” the release states.
Tickets to the breakfast can be purchased from Earline E. Sutton or any NAUW member. Sutton’s number is 252-722-2908.